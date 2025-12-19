$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 12242 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22567 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21236 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38718 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30344 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17620 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18447 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13900 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28546 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11646 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4850 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4172 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9888 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7590 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4760 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38726 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28547 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37761 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33571 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59478 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7642 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61500 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43296 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41344 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47530 views
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
Heating

Occupation administration ignores epidemic outbreak in Alchevsk schools - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19011 views

In temporarily occupied Alchevsk, schools are not introducing quarantine despite the widespread outbreak of streptoderma among students. Parents are forced to attend classes, despite the risk of infection.

In schools in temporarily occupied Alchevsk, a mass spread of streptoderma among students has been recorded, but quarantine and distance learning are not being introduced. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

In educational institutions of temporarily occupied Alchevsk, a mass spread of the infectious skin disease - streptoderma ("impetigo") - has been recorded. 

Confirmed cases of the disease have been identified in school No. 9, where, according to local residents, more than half of the students in some classes are ill. At the same time, similar symptoms have begun to be recorded in other schools in the city, indicating an expansion of the infection's focus

- reports the Center for National Resistance.

According to CNR sources, despite obvious signs of an epidemiological threat, the administrations of educational institutions are not introducing quarantine measures and refuse to transfer children to distance learning.

Parents are directly or indirectly given to understand that students' absence may lead to problems with completing the academic quarter, effectively forcing them to expose their children to the risk of infection

- the post says.

It is noted that streptoderma is a highly contagious disease that spreads rapidly in conditions of close contact and lack of sanitary control. Ignoring the first cases, lack of isolation of sick people, and preventive measures create conditions for an avalanche-like spread of the infection among children.

As the CNR writes, parents' appeals to the occupation structures of the "Ministry of Health" remain unanswered: no inspections are carried out, no orders are issued, and no medical control is organized in schools. 

Recall

In the main children's clinical hospital of Crimea, a critical shortage of resuscitation equipment was found, including the absence of breathing bags and cardiac monitors. The inspection confirmed that the neonatal intensive care unit is operating on the verge of collapse, and neonatal mortality has increased by 9% in a year.

Vita Zelenetska

Health
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Crimea