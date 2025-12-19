In schools in temporarily occupied Alchevsk, a mass spread of streptoderma among students has been recorded, but quarantine and distance learning are not being introduced. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

In educational institutions of temporarily occupied Alchevsk, a mass spread of the infectious skin disease - streptoderma ("impetigo") - has been recorded.

Confirmed cases of the disease have been identified in school No. 9, where, according to local residents, more than half of the students in some classes are ill. At the same time, similar symptoms have begun to be recorded in other schools in the city, indicating an expansion of the infection's focus - reports the Center for National Resistance.

According to CNR sources, despite obvious signs of an epidemiological threat, the administrations of educational institutions are not introducing quarantine measures and refuse to transfer children to distance learning.

Parents are directly or indirectly given to understand that students' absence may lead to problems with completing the academic quarter, effectively forcing them to expose their children to the risk of infection - the post says.

It is noted that streptoderma is a highly contagious disease that spreads rapidly in conditions of close contact and lack of sanitary control. Ignoring the first cases, lack of isolation of sick people, and preventive measures create conditions for an avalanche-like spread of the infection among children.

As the CNR writes, parents' appeals to the occupation structures of the "Ministry of Health" remain unanswered: no inspections are carried out, no orders are issued, and no medical control is organized in schools.

In the main children's clinical hospital of Crimea, a critical shortage of resuscitation equipment was found, including the absence of breathing bags and cardiac monitors. The inspection confirmed that the neonatal intensive care unit is operating on the verge of collapse, and neonatal mortality has increased by 9% in a year.

