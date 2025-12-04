$42.330.01
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

At the Skadovsk polyclinic, patients from surrounding areas are denied emergency medical care due to the lack of local registration. This is due to a critical shortage of doctors, whom the occupation authorities have massively transferred to the militarized structures of the Russian Federation.

occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registration

In the Skadovsk polyclinic, patients from surrounding areas are denied emergency care due to the lack of local registration. The occupation authorities transferred medics to the military needs of the Russian Federation, leaving civilian hospitals without personnel. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the Skadovsk polyclinic, patients from surrounding areas are systematically denied emergency care, citing the lack of local registration.

People are not even allowed to see doctors: after the reception desk, they are immediately sent to an office where a standard refusal is issued - "no registration"

- the report says.

CNS sources confirm that such a practice has become the norm in the temporarily occupied territories.

The reason is simple - a personnel collapse. The occupation authorities massively transferred medics to the militarized structures of the Russian Federation. Some were mobilized, some were sent to support Russian units

- writes the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that a deficit has formed in civilian hospitals, which the occupiers are trying to "solve" not with specialists, but with bureaucratic barriers.

According to the CNS, in many communities it is impossible to get help without the "correct" registration.

Occupiers in Kherson region force residents to obtain Russian health insurance to control the population17.11.25, 02:27 • 10336 views

Recall

In Kakhovka and Chaplynka, hospitals are overcrowded with wounded Russian military personnel, and local residents are not admitted. To get help, people are forced to go to Henichesk, which is a long and difficult journey.

Occupiers "treat" residents of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region with mobile stalls offering iodine and expired pills04.10.25, 20:39 • 4234 views

Vita Zelenetska

Health
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skadovsk