In the Skadovsk polyclinic, patients from surrounding areas are denied emergency care due to the lack of local registration. The occupation authorities transferred medics to the military needs of the Russian Federation, leaving civilian hospitals without personnel. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

In the Skadovsk polyclinic, patients from surrounding areas are systematically denied emergency care, citing the lack of local registration.

People are not even allowed to see doctors: after the reception desk, they are immediately sent to an office where a standard refusal is issued - "no registration" - the report says.

CNS sources confirm that such a practice has become the norm in the temporarily occupied territories.

The reason is simple - a personnel collapse. The occupation authorities massively transferred medics to the militarized structures of the Russian Federation. Some were mobilized, some were sent to support Russian units - writes the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that a deficit has formed in civilian hospitals, which the occupiers are trying to "solve" not with specialists, but with bureaucratic barriers.

According to the CNS, in many communities it is impossible to get help without the "correct" registration.

