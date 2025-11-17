Occupiers in Kherson region force residents to obtain Russian health insurance to control the population

$42.060.00
November 16, 06:56 PM • 12120 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 23836 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 23583 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 48108 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 28433 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 35485 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 48501 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 45283 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42283 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 53280 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian refugees in UK will have to return home after the war - Home Office Minister Shabana MahmoodNovember 16, 05:20 PM • 9906 views
Occupiers shelled Bilozerka in Kherson region: 87-year-old woman injuredNovember 16, 05:33 PM • 3852 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expanding opportunities for foreign volunteers to serve in the Ground ForcesNovember 16, 06:00 PM • 3100 views
Novorossiysk port resumes oil loading after Ukrainian attack - ReutersNovember 16, 06:24 PM • 4360 views
Explosions heard in Russian Orel: local thermal power plant hitPhotoVideoNovember 16, 06:57 PM • 3370 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo

Exclusive

November 16, 08:19 AM • 48106 views
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 48106 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 50408 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 101348 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 86711 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 58940 views
UNN Lite
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhoto09:02 PM • 2458 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 29605 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 101348 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 38173 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 53783 views
Occupiers in Kherson region force residents to obtain Russian health insurance to control the population

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

The occupation administration of Kherson region has launched a campaign to "attach the population to polyclinics" using Russian compulsory medical insurance policies. This allows them to record the actual place of residence and track the movement of residents, as well as synchronize the data of men of conscription age with the databases of military enlistment offices.

Occupiers in Kherson region force residents to obtain Russian health insurance to control the population

The occupation administration of Kherson region has launched a campaign to "attach the population to polyclinics" under the compulsory medical insurance policy of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that formally, this is a way to "streamline medical care", but in reality, it is the creation of a complete register of residents, which allows recording the actual place of residence of each person and tracking their movements.

Medical institutions received an unspoken instruction to collect passport data, phone numbers, addresses, and family composition and transfer everything to the "administrations". Men of conscription age are immediately synchronized with the databases of military enlistment offices.

- the message says.

It is indicated that "attachment" has become a lever of blackmail: people are directly told that without it, they will not be given a certificate, will not be admitted to the hospital, and may be refused planned treatment.

"Thus, the occupiers are forming a list of households that is convenient for inspections, calls, and future mobilization procedures. This is not a reform - this is a new level of control over the population," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

Russia has officially obliged telecom operators to disconnect users from the Internet and communications at the request of the FSB. This will allow special services to temporarily restrict access to communications without a court order or explanation.

Occupying authorities in Crimea cut ambulance calls due to fuel shortage - CNS14.10.25, 07:15 • 4526 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Mobilization
Kherson Oblast