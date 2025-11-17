The occupation administration of Kherson region has launched a campaign to "attach the population to polyclinics" under the compulsory medical insurance policy of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that formally, this is a way to "streamline medical care", but in reality, it is the creation of a complete register of residents, which allows recording the actual place of residence of each person and tracking their movements.

Medical institutions received an unspoken instruction to collect passport data, phone numbers, addresses, and family composition and transfer everything to the "administrations". Men of conscription age are immediately synchronized with the databases of military enlistment offices. - the message says.

It is indicated that "attachment" has become a lever of blackmail: people are directly told that without it, they will not be given a certificate, will not be admitted to the hospital, and may be refused planned treatment.

"Thus, the occupiers are forming a list of households that is convenient for inspections, calls, and future mobilization procedures. This is not a reform - this is a new level of control over the population," the CNS summarizes.

