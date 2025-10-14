Occupying authorities in Crimea cut ambulance calls due to fuel shortage - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In temporarily occupied Crimea, hospitals have received an order to save fuel, which has led to a reduction in ambulance calls. Now, ambulances only respond to a limited list of emergency cases, and people are advised to get to hospitals on their own.
Details
It is noted that the reason is a fuel shortage and the inability of the occupation administration to resolve the crisis.
Now cars only go out for a limited list of emergency cases, people are advised to get to hospitals on their own
The CNS indicates that the occupation authorities are saving on the population, but not on the army and repressive structures.
"This is another example of how the occupiers put their interests above human lives," the CNS concludes.
Recall
Due to a lack of fuel in occupied Crimea, public transport routes are being cut. The deficit reaches 56% of the need, and fuel is issued in limited quantities.
