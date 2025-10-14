Occupying authorities in Crimea cut ambulance calls due to fuel shortage - CNS

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
October 13, 07:08 PM • 18281 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
October 13, 06:46 PM • 33243 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 27521 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 31566 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 27635 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 20258 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 17990 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 13124 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13931 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13648 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.8m/s
86%
750mm
Popular news
Mass brawl between TCC employees, police, and civilians occurred in Ternopil - MediaOctober 13, 10:24 PM • 15581 views
"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 9918 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage service11:58 PM • 10747 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion users12:59 AM • 11807 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 9256 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 35336 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 35086 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 43648 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 40837 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 45581 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Serhiy Rebrov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Israel
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 16811 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 21413 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 23529 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 23600 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 51273 views
Actual
Diia (service)
BFM TV
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Occupying authorities in Crimea cut ambulance calls due to fuel shortage - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1588 views

In temporarily occupied Crimea, hospitals have received an order to save fuel, which has led to a reduction in ambulance calls. Now, ambulances only respond to a limited list of emergency cases, and people are advised to get to hospitals on their own.

Occupying authorities in Crimea cut ambulance calls due to fuel shortage - CNS

In temporarily occupied Crimea, hospitals were ordered to save fuel and reduced ambulance calls. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reason is a fuel shortage and the inability of the occupation administration to resolve the crisis.

Now cars only go out for a limited list of emergency cases, people are advised to get to hospitals on their own

- the report says.

The CNS indicates that the occupation authorities are saving on the population, but not on the army and repressive structures.

"This is another example of how the occupiers put their interests above human lives," the CNS concludes.

Recall

Due to a lack of fuel in occupied Crimea, public transport routes are being cut. The deficit reaches 56% of the need, and fuel is issued in limited quantities.

Occupiers disconnect communication and internet in Crimea - CNS01.08.25, 07:51 • 3627 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyHealth
Crimea