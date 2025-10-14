Occupying authorities in Crimea cut ambulance calls due to fuel shortage - CNS

In temporarily occupied Crimea, hospitals were ordered to save fuel and reduced ambulance calls. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reason is a fuel shortage and the inability of the occupation administration to resolve the crisis.

Now cars only go out for a limited list of emergency cases, people are advised to get to hospitals on their own - the report says.

The CNS indicates that the occupation authorities are saving on the population, but not on the army and repressive structures.

"This is another example of how the occupiers put their interests above human lives," the CNS concludes.

Recall

Due to a lack of fuel in occupied Crimea, public transport routes are being cut. The deficit reaches 56% of the need, and fuel is issued in limited quantities.

