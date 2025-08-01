Russians have begun to massively disconnect mobile communications and internet access in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

It is noted that the Russians are deploying a digital blockade, massively disconnecting mobile communications and the internet on the peninsula.

The explanation, as always, is "for security." In reality, it's simple: less information means more lies. The Kremlin is turning the temporarily occupied territories into information ghettos, where it's easier to tell fairy tales about "successes," "referendums," and "forever." - the post reads.

"This is not just a technical problem - it is a weapon of the occupier, aimed at the complete isolation of Ukrainians," added the CNR.

Russian "archaeologists" are illegally conducting excavations in occupied Crimea, stealing artifacts and falsifying history. Similar "expeditions" are being prepared in Kherson region with the aim of appropriating Ukrainian past.

