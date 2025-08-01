Occupiers disconnect communication and internet in Crimea - CNS

$41.770.02
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 38063 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 61076 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 132114 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 75699 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 79281 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 71642 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 245435 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 282352 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 114277 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
Publications
Exclusives
Countries without a trade agreement will receive a message from the US by midnight - White HouseJuly 31, 07:00 PM • 5786 views
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - RubioJuly 31, 07:21 PM • 16668 views
In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - RubioJuly 31, 07:50 PM • 6406 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive11:38 PM • 15835 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 10380 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 33914 views
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 13278 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 33914 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 135330 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 195950 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 250992 views
Occupiers disconnect communication and internet in Crimea - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Russian occupiers are massively shutting down mobile communication and internet in temporarily occupied Crimea. This is being done to create an information ghetto and complete isolation of Ukrainians.

Occupiers disconnect communication and internet in Crimea - CNS

Russians have begun to massively disconnect mobile communications and internet access in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russians are deploying a digital blockade, massively disconnecting mobile communications and the internet on the peninsula.

The explanation, as always, is "for security." In reality, it's simple: less information means more lies. The Kremlin is turning the temporarily occupied territories into information ghettos, where it's easier to tell fairy tales about "successes," "referendums," and "forever."

- the post reads.

"This is not just a technical problem - it is a weapon of the occupier, aimed at the complete isolation of Ukrainians," added the CNR.

Recall

Russian "archaeologists" are illegally conducting excavations in occupied Crimea, stealing artifacts and falsifying history. Similar "expeditions" are being prepared in Kherson region with the aim of appropriating Ukrainian past.

Occupants destroy Roman fort in Crimea for construction of shopping mall and cottages - CNS01.07.25, 06:46 • 1298 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kherson Oblast
Crimea