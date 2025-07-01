Occupants destroy Roman fort in Crimea for construction of shopping mall and cottages - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers approved a project for building a shopping center and cottages on the site of a Roman fort from the 2nd–3rd centuries CE in the Balaklava district of Crimea. The site has historical value; a sanctuary of Jupiter Dolichenus was found there.
In the Balaklava district of Crimea, at the site of a Roman fort from the II–III centuries AD, the occupiers approved a project for the construction of a shopping center and cottages. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), as informed by UNN.
Details
It is noted that in 1992, a hoard of Roman denarii was found at this site, and scientific excavations were carried out until 2013. This was one of the few sanctuaries of Jupiter Dolichenus in Europe.
"Landowners" have already destroyed part of the fortifications and dug up three defensive ditches of the ancient settlement
The CNR emphasizes that this is not only barbarism but also a continuation of the criminal policy of destroying Ukrainian and world cultural heritage.
To recap
In temporarily occupied Kherson region, the occupiers developed a plan to involve children in the military game "Zarnitsa". Schoolchildren are forcibly drawn into the supposed game to raise potential fighters for the Russian army.
"Russia is my Homeland": invaders actively bring artistic junk to seized museums in Luhansk region - CNS30.06.25, 07:47 • 2529 views