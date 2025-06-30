Russians are actively filling the captured museums of Luhansk region with junk. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russians are actively bringing new "exhibits" to captured museums.

In particular, in the Luhansk art museum, the enemy is holding a propaganda exhibition "Russia - my homeland", where paintings of low artistic value were brought from the Oryol museum - the report says.

The CNS points out that these paintings will remain in Luhansk even after the exhibition ends, because "they have a purely ideological meaning - and even Russians themselves do not need them."

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the occupiers drew up a plan for involving children in the military game "Zarnitsa". Schoolchildren are forcibly dragged into a supposed game to raise potential fighters for the Russian army.

It was also reported that Russians are bringing "cadets" from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) to celebrate Navy Day in St. Petersburg.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, invaders are liquidating over a hundred schools during their "education reform"