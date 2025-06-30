"Russia is my Homeland": invaders actively bring artistic junk to seized museums in Luhansk region - CNS

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 04:28 PM • 29776 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 80538 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 80074 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 203137 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 175688 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 91621 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104086 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 148247 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 239397 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 89784 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
5.5m/s
52%
745mm
Popular news
Ukraine confirmed damage to the Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea: important objects destroyedJune 29, 08:35 PM • 10450 views
Ukrainian military captured Cameroonians who were "treating teeth" in RussiaJune 29, 09:06 PM • 8432 views
Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Spain: details of the visitJune 29, 10:07 PM • 4288 views
Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospects12:42 AM • 10503 views
Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injured01:49 AM • 10071 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 203142 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 239398 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 226602 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 285927 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 219464 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 61804 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 74671 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 175691 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 54572 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 61954 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

"Russia is my Homeland": invaders actively bring artistic junk to seized museums in Luhansk region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

In the Luhansk Art Museum, Russians are holding a propaganda exhibition "Russia is my Homeland", bringing in paintings of low artistic value from the Oryol Museum.

"Russia is my Homeland": invaders actively bring artistic junk to seized museums in Luhansk region - CNS

Russians are actively filling the captured museums of Luhansk region with junk. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russians are actively bringing new "exhibits" to captured museums.

In particular, in the Luhansk art museum, the enemy is holding a propaganda exhibition "Russia - my homeland", where paintings of low artistic value were brought from the Oryol museum

- the report says.

The CNS points out that these paintings will remain in Luhansk even after the exhibition ends, because "they have a purely ideological meaning - and even Russians themselves do not need them."

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the occupiers drew up a plan for involving children in the military game "Zarnitsa". Schoolchildren are forcibly dragged into a supposed game to raise potential fighters for the Russian army.

It was also reported that Russians are bringing "cadets" from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) to celebrate Navy Day in St. Petersburg.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, invaders are liquidating over a hundred schools during their "education reform"27.06.25, 03:41 • 3130 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCulture
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine
Luhansk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9