"Russia is my Homeland": invaders actively bring artistic junk to seized museums in Luhansk region - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In the Luhansk Art Museum, Russians are holding a propaganda exhibition "Russia is my Homeland", bringing in paintings of low artistic value from the Oryol Museum.
Russians are actively filling the captured museums of Luhansk region with junk. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russians are actively bringing new "exhibits" to captured museums.
In particular, in the Luhansk art museum, the enemy is holding a propaganda exhibition "Russia - my homeland", where paintings of low artistic value were brought from the Oryol museum
The CNS points out that these paintings will remain in Luhansk even after the exhibition ends, because "they have a purely ideological meaning - and even Russians themselves do not need them."
Recall
In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the occupiers drew up a plan for involving children in the military game "Zarnitsa". Schoolchildren are forcibly dragged into a supposed game to raise potential fighters for the Russian army.
It was also reported that Russians are bringing "cadets" from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) to celebrate Navy Day in St. Petersburg.
