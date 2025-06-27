In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, invaders are liquidating over a hundred schools during their "education reform"

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 46552 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 51623 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 46178 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 68925 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 154664 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 76067 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 173066 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 72886 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 64152 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67488 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
74%
750mm
Popular news
China calls on NATO not to use Beijing's policies as a pretext for increasing military spendingJune 26, 04:10 PM • 7162 views
The Kremlin ordered the occupied Ukrainian lands in the temporarily occupied territories to be prepared for the logistics of war - CNSJune 26, 05:20 PM • 7064 views
The Main Intelligence Directorate caused a rumble in Bryansk: intelligence drones attacked missile fuel storage depotsJune 26, 06:12 PM • 2724 views
Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: two people injured, livestock killed07:54 PM • 3484 views
A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine10:17 PM • 14385 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 46553 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 61869 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 154665 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 173066 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 153313 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 58164 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 92002 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 65963 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 73854 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 64494 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, invaders are liquidating over a hundred schools during their "education reform"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

In the so-called "LPR," the school network is being reduced, with over 100 general secondary education institutions ceasing operations. The reasons include a shortage of students and a lack of funding, as well as a demographic crisis.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, invaders are liquidating over a hundred schools during their "education reform"

In the so-called "LNR", a large-scale reduction of the school network is underway — more than 100 general secondary education institutions fell under the so-called "reform". The reason is a shortage of students and a deficit of funding. The Luhansk OVA reports this, writes UNN.

In the so-called "LNR", educational institutions are being liquidated where, according to the Russians, there are an insufficient number of students. In total, more than 100 general secondary education institutions fell under the reform. One of the reasons for the reduction is the lack of funds to finance the education sector.

- the post says.

The second reason, which was recognized by the "LNR Ministry of Education and Science": a demographic crisis has arisen in occupied Luhansk region, which will last at least until 2028.

However, the Luhansk OVA believes that the closed schools are unlikely to reopen in three years.

Meanwhile, the shortage of personnel in the "LNR" is observed not only in the fields of management, education and medicine, Kharchenko added. For additional funds, they will try to invite 30 cultural workers to villages, towns and small cities where no one wants to work. The list of vacancies is promised to be announced in the near future.

Recall

Russian occupiers took another group of Ukrainian children from Antratsytivskyi district of Luhansk region to a camp in Kalmykia. The goal is the assimilation and Russification of children.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEducation
Luhansk Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9