In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, invaders are liquidating over a hundred schools during their "education reform"

In the so-called "LNR", a large-scale reduction of the school network is underway — more than 100 general secondary education institutions fell under the so-called "reform". The reason is a shortage of students and a deficit of funding. The Luhansk OVA reports this, writes UNN.

In the so-called "LNR", educational institutions are being liquidated where, according to the Russians, there are an insufficient number of students. In total, more than 100 general secondary education institutions fell under the reform. One of the reasons for the reduction is the lack of funds to finance the education sector. - the post says.

The second reason, which was recognized by the "LNR Ministry of Education and Science": a demographic crisis has arisen in occupied Luhansk region, which will last at least until 2028.

However, the Luhansk OVA believes that the closed schools are unlikely to reopen in three years.

Meanwhile, the shortage of personnel in the "LNR" is observed not only in the fields of management, education and medicine, Kharchenko added. For additional funds, they will try to invite 30 cultural workers to villages, towns and small cities where no one wants to work. The list of vacancies is promised to be announced in the near future.

Recall

Russian occupiers took another group of Ukrainian children from Antratsytivskyi district of Luhansk region to a camp in Kalmykia. The goal is the assimilation and Russification of children.