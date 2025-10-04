Occupiers "treat" residents of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region with mobile stalls offering iodine and expired pills

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM • 22042 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 58838 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 67469 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 79476 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 98869 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 81723 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 42151 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52344 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34895 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22095 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0m/s
92%
746mm
Popular news
Russian strikes cut off power to Shostka and part of Shostka district - oblenergoOctober 4, 10:38 AM • 15634 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 25660 views
Russian attack on Shostka railway station: body of a man found in one of the carriages02:13 PM • 17183 views
Snowfall covers Western Balkans and Great Britain: thousands left without power, roads blocked02:40 PM • 7226 views
Babiš's party wins Czech parliamentary elections05:24 PM • 17701 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 58852 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 51118 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 62894 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 98882 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 81732 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vadym Filashkin
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Shostka
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 26023 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 29388 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 67484 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 41782 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 44193 views
Actual
The New York Times
Fox News
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck
SWIFT

Occupiers "treat" residents of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region with mobile stalls offering iodine and expired pills

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, the occupiers "treat" residents with mobile stalls. They arrive rarely and for a few minutes, offering iodine and expired pills.

Occupiers "treat" residents of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region with mobile stalls offering iodine and expired pills

The occupiers are "treating" residents of temporarily occupied Donetsk region with mobile stalls selling iodine and expired pills, which arrive rarely and for a few minutes. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), transmits UNN.

Details

According to the CNR, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, instead of normal medicine, people are brought "mobile first aid kits" once every few months.

In some villages, such as Amvrosiivka, the bus stays for only 30 minutes. The assortment is pathetic — bandages, iodine, and a few packs of dubious pills

- the report says.

It is noted that serious medicines are either absent or expired, but are sold three times more expensive.

"This is not help, but an imitation of care. Only after de-occupation will a normal healthcare system be restored, and these 'buses with iodine' will become evidence of the occupiers' crimes," the CNR added.

Recall

The occupiers promise a hospital in Melitopol only in 2026. Currently, sick children from the temporarily occupied territories are forced to travel 200 km because there are no doctors or medicines on site.

In the occupied Luhansk region, thousands of people are without any hope for medical protection - CNS05.06.25, 05:13 • 13440 views

Vita Zelenetska

Health
Pharmacy
Donetsk Oblast