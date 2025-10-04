The occupiers are "treating" residents of temporarily occupied Donetsk region with mobile stalls selling iodine and expired pills, which arrive rarely and for a few minutes. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), transmits UNN.

Details

According to the CNR, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, instead of normal medicine, people are brought "mobile first aid kits" once every few months.

In some villages, such as Amvrosiivka, the bus stays for only 30 minutes. The assortment is pathetic — bandages, iodine, and a few packs of dubious pills - the report says.

It is noted that serious medicines are either absent or expired, but are sold three times more expensive.

"This is not help, but an imitation of care. Only after de-occupation will a normal healthcare system be restored, and these 'buses with iodine' will become evidence of the occupiers' crimes," the CNR added.

Recall

The occupiers promise a hospital in Melitopol only in 2026. Currently, sick children from the temporarily occupied territories are forced to travel 200 km because there are no doctors or medicines on site.

In the occupied Luhansk region, thousands of people are without any hope for medical protection - CNS