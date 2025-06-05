In the occupied Luhansk region, thousands of people are without any hope for medical protection - CNS

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 20247 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 43469 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 30561 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 32420 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 35519 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 26166 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 26550 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 21242 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 21937 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 31332 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
89%
753mm
Popular news

The Ministry of Defense told what assistance Ukraine will receive after the 28th meeting in the "Ramstein" format

June 4, 05:53 PM • 7468 views

Attack on Russian airfields, negotiations in Istanbul and more: Russia revealed all the details of the conversation between Trump and Putin

June 4, 06:47 PM • 3266 views

The Russian army is advancing in Sumy region: what is the situation there now

June 4, 08:53 PM • 14473 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

01:21 AM • 31401 views

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

02:20 AM • 6610 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 28185 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 41923 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 104405 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 145578 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 240319 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Lindsey Graham

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 27650 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 76109 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 240319 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 147582 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 148634 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The Hill

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Starlink

In the occupied Luhansk region, thousands of people are without any hope for medical protection - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

In the occupied Novooleksandrivka, there is not a single doctor for a thousand residents. The occupiers send mobile teams once every few weeks, but this does not solve the problem.

In the occupied Luhansk region, thousands of people are without any hope for medical protection - CNS

In the village of Novooleksandrivka in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, there is not a single doctor or paramedic for a thousand residents. People wait weeks for even basic help. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers flaunt mobile "brigades" that arrive once every few weeks. This is their entire "medicine".

The Kremlin is trying to plug the personnel gaps with "rural doctors" from the Russian hinterland. But among them are only students without experience

- the statement reads.

"As a result - no supervision, no medication, no diagnosis," the CNS added.

Recall

Due to the refusal of most local doctors to cooperate with the enemy, the occupiers cannot cope with the personnel shortage in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. 

In the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, a complex electronic registration system for doctors has been introduced. Due to technical problems and unstable internet, many people cannot get medical help.

"Doctor, are you really a doctor?": Fake medical school "graduates" are being massively employed in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region31.03.25, 22:39 • 11418 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarHealth
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9