In the village of Novooleksandrivka in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, there is not a single doctor or paramedic for a thousand residents. People wait weeks for even basic help. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers flaunt mobile "brigades" that arrive once every few weeks. This is their entire "medicine".

The Kremlin is trying to plug the personnel gaps with "rural doctors" from the Russian hinterland. But among them are only students without experience - the statement reads.

"As a result - no supervision, no medication, no diagnosis," the CNS added.

Recall

Due to the refusal of most local doctors to cooperate with the enemy, the occupiers cannot cope with the personnel shortage in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, a complex electronic registration system for doctors has been introduced. Due to technical problems and unstable internet, many people cannot get medical help.

"Doctor, are you really a doctor?": Fake medical school "graduates" are being massively employed in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region