The prosecutor's office sent to court a case against a local resident who participated in the illegal elections for United russia. The defendant received a “deputy mandate” and ran for the position of “head of a municipal district.
10 children aged 13-17 were returned to Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among them are two children from the Oleshky orphanage who were deported by the occupiers.
Local residents reported explosions in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk in Kherson region. An air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions.
Russia has sent a new head of the Russian Orthodox Church diocese to the occupied Skadovsk in Kherson region. Dmitry Gavrin from the Kalinin region will check the loyalty of his subordinates and report on the religious situation in the region.
Explosions are reported in the occupied Yevpatoria.
According to reports, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk.
Explosions were heard again in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to reports, it was loud in Skadovsk.
russian occupants are involving children in the war by teaching them to pilot UAVs, involving them in military-industrial production, rewriting history textbooks, and violating international norms and children's rights.
An explosion has occurred in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk, Kherson region, local media report.
A resident of the Kherson region faces up to 10 years in prison for collaborating with the enemy by holding the position of "acting head" in an illegally created village council and supporting the actions and decisions of the Russian occupation forces.
An explosion near a "polling station" in occupied Skadovsk injured 5 occupants as the Resistance Forces continue to prevent fake Russian elections.
In time of war, culture and cultural people who tell about Ukraine, preserve memory and revive what gives people strength are even more important than in peacetime, President Zelensky said at the Taras Shevchenko National Prize ceremony.
On the morning of March 8, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk, as reported by local residents.
A Russian serviceman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for detaining and torturing Kherson residents with pro-Ukrainian views since the beginning of the occupation of the region.