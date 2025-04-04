$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15886 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29060 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64953 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214054 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122743 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391993 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310869 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213777 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244246 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132047 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214055 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391993 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310869 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3180 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14328 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45578 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
A man will be tried in Kherson for participating in illegal elections of the occupiers

The prosecutor's office sent to court a case against a local resident who participated in the illegal elections for United russia. The defendant received a “deputy mandate” and ran for the position of “head of a municipal district.

Politics • October 10, 12:57 AM • 104257 views

Another 10 Ukrainian children returned home - OP

10 children aged 13-17 were returned to Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among them are two children from the Oleshky orphanage who were deported by the occupiers.

Society • September 27, 04:10 PM • 19722 views

Explosions heard in temporarily occupied Skadovsk

Local residents reported explosions in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk in Kherson region. An air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions.

War • August 12, 10:17 PM • 110462 views

Occupants send a new Russian Church diocesan administrator to occupied Skadovsk

Russia has sent a new head of the Russian Orthodox Church diocese to the occupied Skadovsk in Kherson region. Dmitry Gavrin from the Kalinin region will check the loyalty of his subordinates and report on the religious situation in the region.

War • July 27, 01:26 PM • 97906 views

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea

Explosions are reported in the occupied Yevpatoria.

War • June 23, 07:26 PM • 86487 views

Explosions occurred in occupied Skadovsk

According to reports, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk.

War • June 23, 07:17 PM • 76859 views

Explosions were heard again in Crimea-mass media

Explosions were heard again in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to reports, it was loud in Skadovsk.

War • June 10, 10:01 AM • 20683 views

russian occupants are teaching children to pilot UAVs and preparing them for combat missions - Resistance

russian occupants are involving children in the war by teaching them to pilot UAVs, involving them in military-industrial production, rewriting history textbooks, and violating international norms and children's rights.

War • May 15, 02:25 PM • 20159 views

An explosion occurred in Skadovsk - media

An explosion has occurred in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk, Kherson region, local media report.

War • April 8, 05:56 AM • 33064 views

Collaborated with the occupiers by chairing an illegal village council in Kherson region: collaborator faces 10 years in prison

A resident of the Kherson region faces up to 10 years in prison for collaborating with the enemy by holding the position of "acting head" in an illegally created village council and supporting the actions and decisions of the Russian occupation forces.

War • April 3, 09:56 AM • 23266 views

An explosion occurred near the "polling station" in occupied Skadovsk: five occupants were wounded

An explosion near a "polling station" in occupied Skadovsk injured 5 occupants as the Resistance Forces continue to prevent fake Russian elections.

War • March 16, 02:33 PM • 31913 views

Zelenskyy: Culture is more important in times of war than in times of peace

In time of war, culture and cultural people who tell about Ukraine, preserve memory and revive what gives people strength are even more important than in peacetime, President Zelensky said at the Taras Shevchenko National Prize ceremony.

Culture • March 9, 02:44 PM • 32303 views

An explosion occurred in Skadovsk - media

On the morning of March 8, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk, as reported by local residents.

War • March 8, 09:25 AM • 28565 views

Russian serviceman who tortured residents of Kherson region was sentenced to 12 years in prison

A Russian serviceman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for detaining and torturing Kherson residents with pro-Ukrainian views since the beginning of the occupation of the region.

War • February 1, 04:11 PM • 25787 views