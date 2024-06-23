$41.340.03
Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108086 views

Explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol and Yevpatoria in Crimea, while the air defense system went off, and rocket fragments caused fires in a residential building and a nearby forest.

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea

In occupied Sevastopol on June 23, explosions were heard from the direction of the Cossack Bay. It was also loud in the area of Yevpatoria in the west of Crimea. This is reported by Suspilne with reference to local, writes UNN.

Details

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol on June 23, explosions were heard from the direction of the Cossack Bay.

The so-called "Governor" of the city, Mikhail razvozzhaev, said that air defense is working in Sevastopol. It is noted that the explosions were heard not only in Sevastopol and Balaklava, but subsequently in the area of Nikolaevka.

Eyewitnesses told the Crimean wind Telegram channel that smoke is now rising over the Sevastopol Bay, and two rocket launches were recorded in Sevastopol from the Kara-Koba area.

Subsequently, Razvozzhaev reported that the invaders "destroyed five air targets" over the Black Sea. However, the wreckage allegedly fell in the coastal zone. The "governor" of Sevastopol added that "rocket wreckage" caused a fire in a residential building on the northern side of the city. Also, a forest on an area of 150 square meters caught fire near the Lazur boarding house. Firefighters are going there.

Recall

The Atesh partisan movement foundthat wounded russian servicemen , including those of the 127th separate reconnaissance Brigade, were being treated at the Naval Clinical Hospital in Sevastopol.

Ferry crossing remains the main element of Russian military logistics in Crimea - Pletenchuk22.06.24, 11:34 • 28215 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
