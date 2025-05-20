$41.580.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The increase in distrust of Poroshenko to 70% means that Ukrainians demand fair punishment for the politician - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2438 views

The distrust of Ukrainians in Poroshenko has increased to a record 70% after the introduction of sanctions and the opening of a case of treason. Experts say that this indicates a request for punishment.

Over the past year, the level of distrust of Ukrainians towards the leader of "European Solidarity" Petro Poroshenko has increased to a record 70%. In particular, the public's attitude towards Poroshenko worsened even more after the sanctions and the case of treason. This may indicate a request from Ukrainians for fair punishment for the politician, - writes political expert Valentyn Hladkykh, reports UNN.

According to a survey published by KIIS, if in February 2024, 31% of respondents trusted Petro Poroshenko, then as of now this figure has decreased to 25%. At the same time, the share of those who do not trust the former president has increased to 70%. It is noteworthy that the increase in distrust of the politician occurred after the introduction of sanctions against him and the opening of a case of treason.

"The increase in distrust of Poroshenko to 70% means that Ukrainians demand fair punishment for the politician. These figures indicate that people believe in the investigation and the law, and not in Poroshenko. People clearly signal: Poroshenko is not a victim, he is an accomplice in crimes," says Valentyn Hladkykh.

The expert emphasized the trend in the attitude of society towards politicians: the level of trust in the leader of the state is growing, but in all those who act on the principle of "the worse it is for the country, the better it is for him" - it is falling. Among the main reasons that influenced the attitude, in particular, to Poroshenko - trade with Russia, constant corruption scandals, the luxurious lifestyle of the politician and his family during the war.

"Poroshenko betrayed. And not just betrayed. He exchanged Ukraine for Putin's bloody money. He embraced the dictator, and then tearfully awarded the heroes posthumously, and then traded with Russia again. His children exchanged Ukraine for a luxury life in London. For him, the state, like for Putin, is a source of resources.

Ukrainians consider him and those like him to be parasites who have been sucking all the juices out of the state for decades. Svynarchuks, offshore companies, Maldives, "blind trusts" and Lipetsk factories, sons-dodgers and PR on blood, rags of Loro Piana for almost 1 million in a film about those tortured in Bucha, earnings from donations from Ukrainians, a vile attempt to rewrite paintings by Russian artists to his wife through the court, and over a billion dollars in earnings during the war. For years, Poroshenko traded with the one who kills our people, and today, while the country is suffering, he lives the best years of his life.

While Ukraine is burying its sons and daughters. That's why everyone hates Poroshenko. That's why they are convinced: he should sit," Hladkykh sums up. The survey of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) was conducted during May 2-12 by telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of telephone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting) in all regions of Ukraine (the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine) 1010 respondents were interviewed.

As you know, on February 13, sanctions were imposed against a number of oligarchs and politicians who posed a threat to national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and contributed to terrorist activities. Petro Poroshenko was also included in the list, among others.

In particular, Petro Poroshenko was accused of lobbying the Kharkiv agreements (Black Sea Fleet in Crimea); financing terrorists (purchase of coal from ORDLO); trading in the war with Russia (Lipetsk factory, Bogdan plant in the Russian Federation, etc.); joint with Medvedchuk and the Russians illegal alienation of the oil pipeline from the state, etc.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine
