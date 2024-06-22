Ferry crossing remains the main element of Russian military logistics in Crimea - Pletenchuk

The ferry crossing in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which was hit by the Ukrainian military and later restored by the invaders, remains the main element of military logistics for Russians. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Saturday by the speaker of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Pletenchuk, reports UNN.

Details

"This affects their logistics very significantly. The ferry remains the main element of military logistics for them. Land is a road connection. The railway that they are building is far from complete, if we are talking about the planned connection of Rostov with the Crimea, then it is too early to talk about it. As for the bridge, it "does not take out", because it is not able to take the load after the damage received. Therefore, the ferry crossing remains an increased element of Russian military logistics," Pletenchuk said.

Recall

On the night of May 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles.

In mid-June, the Russian occupiers in Crimea managed to resume the operation of the Kerch ferry crossing, which was hit by the Defense Forces in late May.