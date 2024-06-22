Ferry crossing remains the main element of Russian military logistics in Crimea - Pletenchuk

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 89840 views

05:56 AM • 100554 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118107 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 188408 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 232847 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142959 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 368861 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181703 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149607 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197897 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
06:27 AM • 89852 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84536 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100576 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98574 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118122 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 380 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3840 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11462 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13118 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17163 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ferry crossing remains the main element of Russian military logistics in Crimea - Pletenchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28215 views

According to the representative of the Ukrainian Navy, the ferry crossing in the occupied Crimea, which was attacked by the Ukrainian military and later restored by the invaders, remains the main element of logistics for the Russian military.

Ferry crossing remains the main element of Russian military logistics in Crimea - Pletenchuk

The ferry crossing in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which was hit by the Ukrainian military and later restored by the invaders, remains the main element of military logistics for Russians. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Saturday by the speaker of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Pletenchuk, reports UNN.

Details

"This affects their logistics very significantly. The ferry remains the main element of military logistics for them. Land is a road connection. The railway that they are building is far from complete, if we are talking about the planned connection of Rostov with the Crimea, then it is too early to talk about it. As for the bridge, it "does not take out", because it is not able to take the load after the damage received. Therefore, the ferry crossing remains an increased element of Russian military logistics," Pletenchuk said.

Recall

On the night of May 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles.

In mid-June, the Russian occupiers in Crimea managed to resume the operation of the Kerch ferry crossing, which was hit by the Defense Forces in late May.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
