$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 10845 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

12:24 PM • 78119 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 67158 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 201662 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 73988 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 67492 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 47817 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 32749 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 96627 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35716 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
48%
744mm
Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

May 19, 09:23 AM • 43460 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

May 19, 09:38 AM • 47949 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

May 19, 09:45 AM • 41677 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

May 19, 09:50 AM • 53338 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 85373 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 12523 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 38736 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 78119 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 201662 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 96627 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 17220 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 17844 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 85767 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 115802 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 202102 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9526 views

Serhiy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery, missed the court hearing again, this time due to a business trip to Moldova. The People's Deputy has not appeared in court for the second time in a row.

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, did not appear at the court hearing again - this time due to an "important mission" in Moldova. According to the judge of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court during the hearing, the MP did not appear at the hearing for the second time in a row, reports UNN. 

The accused Kuzminykh Serhiy Volodymyrovych did not appear at the court hearing. This is the second consecutive non-appearance

- the judge announced at the beginning of the session.

She reported that the deputy's defense filed a motion to postpone due to... "inter-parliamentary cooperation." According to the documents, from May 19 to 25, Kuzminykh is on a business trip to the Republic of Moldova - he plans to expand the horizons of diplomacy.

It is interesting that the MP did not appear at the previous meeting due to another, no less important "state affair" - a working meeting in the Committee on National Health.

After hearing the opinions of the participants, the court decided to postpone the court hearing to the next scheduled date - May 26 at 14:30 - and send information about the schedule of court hearings to the Verkhovna Rada apparatus for planning work on business trips of Serhiy Volodymyrovych Kuzminykh

- the judge noted.

Kuzminykh himself confirmed his "working" absence in a comment to UNN and promised that he would "definitely" appear next time.

Well, let's wait.

Let us remind you

People's Deputy, Head of the Subcommittee on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Activities of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Serhiy Kuzminykh was exposed "red-handed" while receiving an illegal benefit of 558 thousand hryvnias. According to the investigation, he received funds for assisting in the signing of contracts between private companies and one of the hospitals in the Zhytomyr region for the supply of medical equipment. 

At the end of January 2022, NABU recorded the transfer of money and published a video about it. In it, a person with a voice similar to Kuzminykh promises his assistance and adds that he can resolve issues with all medical institutions in the region. 

On January 31, 2022, the then Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed a suspicion to him. 

Serhiy Kuzminykh was not detained due to "deputy immunity", but he ignored interrogations, which is why he was put on the wanted list. After a few days of "hiding", the MP was still detained to choose a preventive measure.

In May 2022, Kuzminykh, who, we recall, is suspected of receiving more than half a million hryvnias in bribes, was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of 49,600 hryvnias. Of course, the bail was paid for the people's choice.

In September 2022, the indictment in the case against Kuzminykh was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court for consideration on the merits. Currently, the stage of evidence investigation is ongoing. During this time, the MP repeatedly ignored court hearings.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Moldova
Brent
$65.86
Bitcoin
$104,811.70
S&P 500
$5,944.95
Tesla
$337.46
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,234.51
Ethereum
$2,468.40