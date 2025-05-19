People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, did not appear at the court hearing again - this time due to an "important mission" in Moldova. According to the judge of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court during the hearing, the MP did not appear at the hearing for the second time in a row, reports UNN.

The accused Kuzminykh Serhiy Volodymyrovych did not appear at the court hearing. This is the second consecutive non-appearance - the judge announced at the beginning of the session.

She reported that the deputy's defense filed a motion to postpone due to... "inter-parliamentary cooperation." According to the documents, from May 19 to 25, Kuzminykh is on a business trip to the Republic of Moldova - he plans to expand the horizons of diplomacy.

It is interesting that the MP did not appear at the previous meeting due to another, no less important "state affair" - a working meeting in the Committee on National Health.

After hearing the opinions of the participants, the court decided to postpone the court hearing to the next scheduled date - May 26 at 14:30 - and send information about the schedule of court hearings to the Verkhovna Rada apparatus for planning work on business trips of Serhiy Volodymyrovych Kuzminykh - the judge noted.

Kuzminykh himself confirmed his "working" absence in a comment to UNN and promised that he would "definitely" appear next time.

Well, let's wait.

Let us remind you

People's Deputy, Head of the Subcommittee on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Activities of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Serhiy Kuzminykh was exposed "red-handed" while receiving an illegal benefit of 558 thousand hryvnias. According to the investigation, he received funds for assisting in the signing of contracts between private companies and one of the hospitals in the Zhytomyr region for the supply of medical equipment.

At the end of January 2022, NABU recorded the transfer of money and published a video about it. In it, a person with a voice similar to Kuzminykh promises his assistance and adds that he can resolve issues with all medical institutions in the region.

On January 31, 2022, the then Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed a suspicion to him.

Serhiy Kuzminykh was not detained due to "deputy immunity", but he ignored interrogations, which is why he was put on the wanted list. After a few days of "hiding", the MP was still detained to choose a preventive measure.

In May 2022, Kuzminykh, who, we recall, is suspected of receiving more than half a million hryvnias in bribes, was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of 49,600 hryvnias. Of course, the bail was paid for the people's choice.

In September 2022, the indictment in the case against Kuzminykh was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court for consideration on the merits. Currently, the stage of evidence investigation is ongoing. During this time, the MP repeatedly ignored court hearings.