Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 9254 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM • 13739 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 24924 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 16062 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 17708 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 17781 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 26826 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 44042 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 36199 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Four unknown military drones violated the no-fly zone near Dublin Airport, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plane landed. The drones reached the aircraft's flight path a few minutes after its landing, and their origin is being investigated by the police.

Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media

On Monday, December 1, four unidentified military-type drones violated the no-fly zone and flew in the direction of the flight path of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane, who was visiting Ireland. This is reported by The Journal, according to UNN

Four unidentified military-type drones violated the no-fly zone and flew in the direction of the flight path of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane at Dublin Airport late Monday evening. 

- the publication writes. 

The plane landed slightly earlier than scheduled, a few minutes before the incident, which occurred around 11:00 PM. The drones reached the location where Zelenskyy's plane was supposed to fly, precisely at the moment it was scheduled to pass.

Sources of the publication report that the drones took off from the northeast of Dublin, possibly near Howth, and flew for up to two hours. Police are investigating whether the drones took off from land or from an undetected ship. 

Romanian President on Russian drone flyover: "It's an accidental incident, similar things happen all over Europe"26.11.25, 18:24 • 3362 views

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly was informed of the incident early Tuesday morning. It is believed that the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Justice and Defense were also informed within hours of it happening. It is unknown whether the Irish authorities informed the team of the President of Ukraine. 

It is believed that the drones did not notice the Ukrainian leader's plane, and then turned their attention to the Irish naval vessel LÉ William Butler Yeats, which was secretly deployed off the coast of Dublin. The drones operated within 12 nautical miles of Irish-controlled waters. A decision was made not to shoot down the drones, and there was no capability on board the naval vessel to disable them. It is believed that an Irish Air Corps aircraft was patrolling at the time, but did not intervene 

- adds the publication. 

Recall 

On December 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena began a visit to Ireland.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

