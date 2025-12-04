Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media

On Monday, December 1, four unidentified military-type drones violated the no-fly zone and flew in the direction of the flight path of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane, who was visiting Ireland. This is reported by The Journal, according to UNN.

Four unidentified military-type drones violated the no-fly zone and flew in the direction of the flight path of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane at Dublin Airport late Monday evening. - the publication writes.

The plane landed slightly earlier than scheduled, a few minutes before the incident, which occurred around 11:00 PM. The drones reached the location where Zelenskyy's plane was supposed to fly, precisely at the moment it was scheduled to pass.

Sources of the publication report that the drones took off from the northeast of Dublin, possibly near Howth, and flew for up to two hours. Police are investigating whether the drones took off from land or from an undetected ship.

Romanian President on Russian drone flyover: "It's an accidental incident, similar things happen all over Europe"

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly was informed of the incident early Tuesday morning. It is believed that the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Justice and Defense were also informed within hours of it happening. It is unknown whether the Irish authorities informed the team of the President of Ukraine.

It is believed that the drones did not notice the Ukrainian leader's plane, and then turned their attention to the Irish naval vessel LÉ William Butler Yeats, which was secretly deployed off the coast of Dublin. The drones operated within 12 nautical miles of Irish-controlled waters. A decision was made not to shoot down the drones, and there was no capability on board the naval vessel to disable them. It is believed that an Irish Air Corps aircraft was patrolling at the time, but did not intervene - adds the publication.

Recall

On December 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena began a visit to Ireland.