Romanian President on Russian drone flyover: "It's an accidental incident, similar things happen all over Europe"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

Romanian head of state Dan stated that the Russian drone, which was in the country's airspace, did not pose a direct threat. He called it an accidental incident and part of Russia's disinformation campaign.

Photo: presidency.ro

Romanian President Nicușor Dan assured that the Russian drone, which had been in the country's airspace for more than three hours the day before, did not pose a direct threat and was part of a broader disinformation campaign that Russia is waging against Romania. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Commenting on the incident, Dan stated that "all these drones that occasionally enter our territory are accidental incidents."

We can say for sure that these are hostile actions of Russia – this is a 10-year campaign of disinformation and manipulation.

– said the Romanian president.

According to him, such flights also occur in other European countries, particularly near airports, where technical difficulties are recorded during their interception.

Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building26.11.25, 17:02 • 2506 views

When asked by journalists why the fighters failed to shoot down the drone, which was flying at a low altitude and disappearing from radars, the president replied: "Similar things have happened in many other places... So there are technical problems."

Dan also clarified that he received explanations from Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu and the Chief of the General Staff.

Of course, I discussed this issue with the minister and the chief of the General Staff, and, generally speaking, the explanations I saw from them publicly are real.

– he said.

Yesterday's incident ended with a Russian drone, which was not carrying explosives, falling into the yard of a private house in Vaslui County after losing signal.

Russian drone found in Romania after violating airspace on the night of November 2525.11.25, 15:37 • 2430 views

Stepan Haftko

