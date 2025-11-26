$42.400.03
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note of protest over the illegal flight of six drones. The Russian ambassador stated that the incident "needs to be investigated," as "many operations take place under a false flag."

Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building

Russia's appointed ambassador Oleg Ozerov was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, where he was shown a drone that fell in the north of the country and handed a note of protest, UNN reports with reference to NewsMaker.

The publication notes that Ozerov was handed a note of protest due to the illegal flight of six drones through Moldova's airspace. The Russian ambassador himself stated that the incident "needs to be investigated," as "many operations take place under a false flag."

Details

After handing over the note of protest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova called the drone flight "unacceptable" and emphasized that it is a gross violation of the country's sovereignty and a direct threat to national and regional security.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again called on Russia to refrain from any actions that threaten the security of our country and to strictly adhere to international norms, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova. In addition, the ministry demanded that the Russian embassy take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The publication notes that Russia's appointed ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Ozerov, drew attention to the absence of destruction after the drone fell on the roof of a house in the village of Nizhniye Koguresti, Floresti district. He claims that the drone's number "lit up on November 18 in Kharkiv region," and the drone itself "cannot physically fly from there to Floresti."

Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone airspace violation25.11.25, 13:14 • 2382 views

Recall

On Tuesday, November 25, a Russian drone was detected in Moldova's airspace.

Also, Romania twice scrambled Eurofighter Typhoon and F-16 fighters due to the detection of drone incursions into national airspace on November 25. Radars detected targets near Tulcea and Galati counties.

