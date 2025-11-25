$42.370.10
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone airspace violation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the violation of the country's airspace by Russian drones, one of which fell on a house roof. The Russian ambassador will be summoned to provide explanations regarding these unacceptable actions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador over the incident of Russian drones violating its airspace. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova strongly condemns the facts of violation of the country's airspace by Russian drones, one of which fell on the roof of a house.

In connection with these events, the agreed ambassador of the Russian Federation will be summoned tomorrow at 2:00 PM to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide explanations regarding these unacceptable actions

- the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

They also emphasized that the Republic of Moldova remains committed to maintaining peace and regional stability.

Recall

On Tuesday, November 25, a Russian drone was recorded in Moldova's airspace.

Also, Romania twice scrambled Eurofighter Typhoon and F-16 fighters due to the detection of drone incursions into national airspace on November 25. Radars detected targets near the counties of Tulcea and Galați.

