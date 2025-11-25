Russian drone found in Romania after violating airspace on the night of November 25

In Romania, in Vaslui County, a Russian drone without a warhead was discovered on Tuesday, November 25, after it entered the country's airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine. This was reported by Digi24, writes UNN.

Details

The drone was found in Vaslui County, which borders the western border of Moldova and is quite far from the borders of Ukraine.

This was announced by Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu from the Mihail Kogălniceanu airbase, where he arrived to celebrate Thanksgiving with American military personnel.

It was supposed to be a day of celebration, but now it's not. We have another invasion of a Russian drone, a new challenge from Russia for Romania. A drone that Romanian military and German Eurofighters tried to shoot down - Moșteanu reported.

He said that he had just been informed about the discovery and that only preliminary details were known – that it was somewhere in Vaslui County and that it was a device without a warhead. In this regard, the minister is urgently returning to Bucharest to coordinate further actions.

Moșteanu noted that Romanian and German pilots, who were scrambled at night, had permission to hit the drone, but decided not to shoot at it – presumably due to a significant risk of collateral damage.

The minister added that Romania will soon receive new air defense capabilities that will help better respond to such situations.

Recall

Romania twice scrambled Eurofighter Typhoon and F-16 fighters due to the detection of drone incursions into national airspace on November 25. Radars detected targets near Tulcea and Galați counties.