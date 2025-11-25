$42.370.10
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault Corps
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 people
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Russian drone found in Romania after violating airspace on the night of November 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

In Romania, in Vaslui county, a Russian drone was discovered on November 25, which violated its airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine. Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu reported that the drone was without a warhead.

Russian drone found in Romania after violating airspace on the night of November 25

In Romania, in Vaslui County, a Russian drone without a warhead was discovered on Tuesday, November 25, after it entered the country's airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine. This was reported by Digi24, writes UNN.

Details

The drone was found in Vaslui County, which borders the western border of Moldova and is quite far from the borders of Ukraine.

This was announced by Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu from the Mihail Kogălniceanu airbase, where he arrived to celebrate Thanksgiving with American military personnel.

It was supposed to be a day of celebration, but now it's not. We have another invasion of a Russian drone, a new challenge from Russia for Romania. A drone that Romanian military and German Eurofighters tried to shoot down

- Moșteanu reported.

He said that he had just been informed about the discovery and that only preliminary details were known – that it was somewhere in Vaslui County and that it was a device without a warhead. In this regard, the minister is urgently returning to Bucharest to coordinate further actions.

Moșteanu noted that Romanian and German pilots, who were scrambled at night, had permission to hit the drone, but decided not to shoot at it – presumably due to a significant risk of collateral damage.

The minister added that Romania will soon receive new air defense capabilities that will help better respond to such situations.

Recall

Romania twice scrambled Eurofighter Typhoon and F-16 fighters due to the detection of drone incursions into national airspace on November 25. Radars detected targets near Tulcea and Galați counties.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Eurofighter Typhoon
Bucharest
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova