Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The Ministry of Health conducted an unscheduled inspection of one of the LLCs of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases regarding the death of businessman Adnan Kivan. Despite the high-profile scandal surrounding the clinic, Odrex can continue to operate thanks to other LLCs and licenses issued to them.

Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”

A week ago, the Ministry of Health conducted an unscheduled inspection of compliance with licensing conditions by the Odrex clinic, which found itself at the center of the country's loudest medical scandal of 2025. Whether the Ministry of Health will be able to stop the medical activities of a private clinic, which dozens of people accuse of violating treatment protocols and patient deaths, read in the UNN material. 

On November 25-26, the Ministry of Health conducted an unscheduled inspection of compliance with licensing conditions by the Odrex clinic, in particular, the inspection concerned "Dim Medytsyny" LLC, which is involved in criminal cases regarding the death of Ukrainian businessman Adnan Kivan within the clinic's walls. According to the investigation, a forensic medical examination established a direct causal link between the actions of "Odrex" doctors and Adnan Kivan's death: doctors failed to adequately respond to complications, did not prescribe necessary medications, including antibiotics after surgery, and performed procedures contraindicated in his condition.

Former Minister of Health of Ukraine Oleh Musiy believes that if the quality of medical care at the "Odrex" clinic does not meet modern requirements, their license may be revoked. 

There must be an investigation, and especially an examination, into the quality of medical care. The question is solely about the quality of medical care. If all requirements, all treatment protocols were followed, then there is no fault, accordingly, on the part of the medics. And if there were violations, then this is a violation of licensing conditions, then the license can be revoked 

– stated the expert.

However, despite this, the issue of a comprehensive inspection of the "Odrex" clinic still remains unanswered. After all, as UNN previously wrote, the private Odesa clinic has several valid LLCs and medical licenses. In particular, the UNN editorial office knows that in the summer of 2025, the Ministry of Health issued a new medical license to "Medical House "Odrex" LLC. In addition, the medical institution has another active "Center of Medicine" LLC with a license issued back in 2012. It is on the basis of this license that the clinic currently operates. 

Therefore, the revocation of one medical license of "Dim Medytsyny" LLC will not globally solve the problem of Odrex. The clinic will continue to operate and provide medical services thanks to other licenses that the Ministry of Health issues to them without problems. 

Such compliance of the Ministry of Health regarding the Odrex clinic can be explained by possible personal connections between the clinic's general director and Minister Viktor Liashko. After all, it is known that Odrex General Director Tigran Harutyunyan joined the Ministry of Health's working group in July 2023, created for the development of private medicine. It was personally headed by Minister Viktor Liashko. Under such circumstances, it can be assumed that the head of the clinic has the opportunity to influence certain processes within the ministry or use personal contacts to maintain the regulator's loyalty.

These circumstances create an obvious conflict of interest and may explain why the ministry did not react for a year to complaints, statements, public stories of victims, and even to the death of a patient within the clinic's walls and the active investigative actions regarding this fact.

And while the Ministry of Health is analyzing the results of the inspection of only one of the many "Odrex" LLCs, the families of the deceased and former patients of the clinic are asking law enforcement officers to conduct an investigation and punish the perpetrators. 

Horrifying stories of victims of "treatment" at Odrex

One of the most resonant deaths within the walls of the private Odrex clinic is the death of Odesa developer Adnan Kivan. Criminal proceedings have been opened regarding his death, and two doctors of the clinic have already been notified of suspicions. They are accused of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death. 

This case became the impetus for other families to unite and openly talk about their own experience of treatment at the clinic. The public resonance was so significant that a documentary film "Wasp's Nest" was released on YouTube, which collected stories of Odrex patients. Former patients and relatives of those who closed their eyes forever within the walls of the "Odrex" clinic tell about possible violations: falsification of medical documentation, forgery of signatures of patients' relatives, extortion and threats, violation of sterility in the clinic's intensive care and surgery, numerous nosocomial infections, and treatment of patients not according to protocols. 

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthPublications
Odrex
Film
Viktor Liashko