The Diplomat

Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Ukraine faces the threat of demographic collapse due to war, population losses, and declining birth rates. It is estimated that by 2051, the population will shrink to 25 million, whereas before the full-scale invasion, it was 42 million.

Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - Reuters

Ukraine, almost four years after Russia's full-scale invasion, is facing the threat of a demographic collapse. Reuters writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and wounded in almost four years of fighting, while millions of others have fled the country, and the birth rate is decreasing.

Ukraine's population – 42 million before the full-scale invasion in February 2022 – has already shrunk to less than 36 million, including several million in territories seized by Russia. This figure is estimated to drop to 25 million by 2051

- the publication quotes the Institute of Demography of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Experts believe that Ukraine will need millions of people to rebuild its shattered economy, and also to be able to defend itself in a post-war future if Russia attacks again.

"The strategy focuses on deterring further emigration and luring Ukrainians from abroad, including by improving housing conditions, infrastructure and education, as well as attracting immigrants from other countries if jobs remain unfilled. The authorities estimate that these measures could lead to a population increase to 34 million by 2040, but also warn that it could shrink to 29 million by then if current trends continue," the article says.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on a one-time payment of 50,000 hryvnias for the birth of a child from 2026. Demographer Svitlana Aksyonova believes that this amount will not affect the demographic situation due to the war, but can support certain categories of women and families.

