The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy

07:56 PM • 806 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
04:56 PM • 9268 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 19782 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 19749 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 33488 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 20069 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 20503 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 20693 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 28970 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 47820 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?December 4, 11:36 AM • 15959 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 24810 views
Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leadersDecember 4, 12:47 PM • 13035 views
"After St. Nicholas Day": Ukrenergo gives forecast on reduction of blackoutsDecember 4, 01:45 PM • 10838 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 10320 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
03:01 PM • 19782 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 24859 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:12 PM • 33488 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 41340 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 67681 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 10359 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 24956 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 26598 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 71431 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 74226 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

Ukrainian representatives will continue talks in the US with President Trump's team. The task is to get full information about what was said in Russia and what other pretexts Putin found to prolong the war.

The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy

Today, Ukrainian representatives will continue talks in the US with President Donald Trump's team. The task now is to get full information about what was said in Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, Ukrainian representatives will continue talks in the US with President Trump's team. Our task now is to get full information about what was said in Russia, what other pretexts Putin found to drag out the war and to put pressure on Ukraine, on us – on our independence. Ukraine is ready for any scenario, of course, we will work as constructively as possible with all our partners so that peace still comes and that it is a dignified peace," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that only a dignified peace means real security, and Ukraine is fully aware that for this, the support of partners is needed now and will be needed in the future.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov flew to the US for negotiations with the American delegation regarding the peace plan.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine