The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy

Today, Ukrainian representatives will continue talks in the US with President Donald Trump's team. The task now is to get full information about what was said in Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, Ukrainian representatives will continue talks in the US with President Trump's team. Our task now is to get full information about what was said in Russia, what other pretexts Putin found to drag out the war and to put pressure on Ukraine, on us – on our independence. Ukraine is ready for any scenario, of course, we will work as constructively as possible with all our partners so that peace still comes and that it is a dignified peace," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that only a dignified peace means real security, and Ukraine is fully aware that for this, the support of partners is needed now and will be needed in the future.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov flew to the US for negotiations with the American delegation regarding the peace plan.