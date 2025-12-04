Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation

In winter, the skin experiences real stress: frost, wind, and dry indoor air quickly destroy its protective barrier. Yana Kitaieva, a dermatologist, told UNN how to properly care for facial skin during the cold season, what mistakes to avoid, and what products really work.

In winter, the skin needs more delicate and richer care, because low temperatures and humidity fluctuations quickly deplete it. A weakened barrier is a direct path to dryness, redness, and flaking, says the expert. That is why it is worth adapting your beauty routine in time.

Winter skin care: is moisturizing necessary and what should skin protection be like?

"The basis of winter care is delicate cleansing, intensive moisturizing, nourishment, and protection. Creams with ceramides, squalene, as well as serums with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide help retain moisture and restore the barrier," explains the dermatologist.

No less important in winter is sunscreen, although many people forget about it despite the snow and clouds. Ultraviolet light is active even in the cold season, and its effect accumulates. So SPF is not a seasonal, but a daily need.

"Yes, SPF is needed in winter too. Although there is less sun, ultraviolet - UVA - is present all year round. Especially when there is snow - it reflects rays and enhances their effect. SPF 30 is optimal for daily use," notes the specialist.

At the same time, winter care is often spoiled by typical mistakes that are easy to correct. In particular, this is the wrong choice of facial products or excessive thoroughness. As a result, the skin may become more irritated.

Also, crucial in skin care during the cold season is the choice of winter cream. A properly selected composition can completely change the condition of the face in the cold season.

Winter cream should be denser and contain: ceramides, squalene, oils, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, niacinamide, and panthenol.

"These components nourish, retain moisture, and strengthen the barrier," explains the expert.

Sudden temperature changes, which severely damage sensitive skin, require special attention. Yana Kitaieva explained that proper preparation before going outside and correct home care can significantly minimize damage.

"Protective cream should be applied 20-30 minutes before going out. Care requires a combination of moisturizing, nourishing, and barrier components. Indoors - a humidifier, outdoors - a scarf, hood, lip balm. And for sensitive skin - ceramides, panthenol, centella, and avoiding temperature contrasts," recommends the specialist.

Main skin care mistakes in winter

"The most common mistakes are: aggressive cleansing, not using SPF, light summer creams in winter, too hot water during washing, excessive use of acids or peels, and going out into the cold immediately after applying watery products," emphasizes Yana Kitaieva.

In winter, the approach to salon procedures also changes, as solar activity decreases. However, it is important to consider the skin condition and not overload it.

"In winter, it is safer to perform medium peels, laser procedures, and anti-pigmentation techniques. Cleansing is done as needed, and moisturizing and restorative procedures should even be done more often in winter," notes the expert.

