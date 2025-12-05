$42.180.02
Exclusive
07:29 AM
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

US President Donald Trump has hired a new architectural firm, Shalom Baranes Associates, to oversee the design of his new ballroom. This came after disagreements with the initial designer, McCrery Architects, regarding the project's size and timeline.

Trump changed architects for White House ballroom

US President Donald Trump has hired a new architectural firm to oversee the design of his new ballroom, the White House said on Thursday. The move followed numerous disagreements with his original designer, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The president chose Shalom Baranes Associates, a Washington-based firm that has designed other government buildings, to oversee the next phase of the project, White House spokesman Davis R. Ingle said. He added that the firm would join "a team of experts to bring to life President Trump's vision for building what will be the largest addition to the White House since the Oval Office."

"Shalom is an experienced architect whose work has shaped the architectural identity of our nation's capital for decades, and his expertise will be a great asset in completing this project," Ingle said, referring to the firm's founder, Shalom Baranes.

The choice came after Trump clashed with the original designer, McCrery Architects, amid the president's insistence on increasing the size and scale of the ballroom on a tight deadline.

James McCrery, who runs McCrery Architects, known for its work on Catholic churches, personally presented the president with design plans that would match the rest of the White House. But their visions diverged as "Trump's ambitions for the project grew," the publication writes.

Trump's insistence that the ballroom be completed before his term ends in 2029 has led to sloppy plans, the publication writes. Various plans released so far, including a hastily made contractor's model, include windows facing each other and stairs leading nowhere, the publication notes.

A White House official insisted that McCrery Architects was not being replaced, and that McCrery, who has withdrawn from daily involvement in the project in recent weeks, would be a "valuable consultant."

Addition

Trump demolished the East Wing in October, promising that the White House would not be affected, and aims to build a ballroom more than four times larger than the approximately 1900 sq. m. one at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which inspired him to build it.

Satellite images show demolition of the East Wing of the White House24.10.25, 08:31

Julia Shramko

