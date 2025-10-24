Satellite images show demolition of the East Wing of the White House

The demolition of the East Wing of the White House in the USA was shown in satellite images, writes UNN.

Details

As CNN writes, excavators were digging in the area of the White House wall this week, and photos and videos clearly showed how dramatically US President Donald Trump's plans to build a new ballroom would affect the historic structure.

Now, satellite images offer a new perspective on the scale of the work.

A satellite image taken on Thursday morning shows that the entire East Wing of the White House has been demolished. Piles of debris outline the location where the building, which traditionally served as the First Lady's office, once stood.

An excavator can be seen compacting debris for removal at the site where the portico was previously located. The colonnade that led from the presidential residence to the East Wing has also been almost completely demolished, with only the last section adjacent to the residence remaining, CNN reported late Thursday.

Construction of the ballroom that will replace the East Wing is already underway nearby. A small section, which may be part of the foundation of the new building, has been excavated, and a concrete mixer can be seen in front of the Treasury Department.

White House Press Secretary Carolina Livitt acknowledged to reporters on Thursday that the scope of the project has expanded over time. She urged the public to "trust the process" of construction and said the administration was acting transparently.

"When this plan and these visualizations were presented, as soon as they were completed, the President instructed me to come here and share them with all of you. I gave an entire introductory speech about what this ballroom project would look like," Livitt said from the White House briefing room. "In any construction project, changes occur over time as you evaluate what the project will look like, and we will continue to keep you informed of all these changes, but just trust the process."

