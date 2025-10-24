Satellite images show demolition of the East Wing of the White House

$41.760.01
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 12:17 AM
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
French President wrote a post in Ukrainian after meeting with Zelenskyy
October 23, 08:36 PM
US Senate Committee approves bill to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism
October 23, 10:49 PM
Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seized
October 23, 11:15 PM
Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - Reuters
01:38 AM
"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison
02:49 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
06:00 AM
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
October 23, 02:10 PM
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:56 AM
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
October 23, 10:10 AM
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gitanas Nausėda
Bloggers
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kherson
Lithuania
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book
October 23, 03:24 PM
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details
October 23, 01:31 PM
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
October 23, 12:24 PM
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he said
October 22, 01:53 PM
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media
October 21, 04:48 PM
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Il-78

Satellite images show demolition of the East Wing of the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1956 views

Satellite images captured the complete demolition of the East Wing of the White House, where the First Lady's office was previously located. Construction of a new ballroom has begun on the site of the demolished building.

Satellite images show demolition of the East Wing of the White House

The demolition of the East Wing of the White House in the USA was shown in satellite images, writes UNN.

Details

As CNN writes, excavators were digging in the area of the White House wall this week, and photos and videos clearly showed how dramatically US President Donald Trump's plans to build a new ballroom would affect the historic structure.

Now, satellite images offer a new perspective on the scale of the work.

A satellite image taken on Thursday morning shows that the entire East Wing of the White House has been demolished. Piles of debris outline the location where the building, which traditionally served as the First Lady's office, once stood.

An excavator can be seen compacting debris for removal at the site where the portico was previously located. The colonnade that led from the presidential residence to the East Wing has also been almost completely demolished, with only the last section adjacent to the residence remaining, CNN reported late Thursday.

Construction of the ballroom that will replace the East Wing is already underway nearby. A small section, which may be part of the foundation of the new building, has been excavated, and a concrete mixer can be seen in front of the Treasury Department.

White House Press Secretary Carolina Livitt acknowledged to reporters on Thursday that the scope of the project has expanded over time. She urged the public to "trust the process" of construction and said the administration was acting transparently.

"When this plan and these visualizations were presented, as soon as they were completed, the President instructed me to come here and share them with all of you. I gave an entire introductory speech about what this ballroom project would look like," Livitt said from the White House briefing room. "In any construction project, changes occur over time as you evaluate what the project will look like, and we will continue to keep you informed of all these changes, but just trust the process."

"Does what he wants while the government is not working": US Democrats concerned about demolition of part of the White House for Trump's ballroom construction23.10.25, 17:35 • 2638 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
White House
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States