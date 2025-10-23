"Does what he wants while the government is not working": US Democrats concerned about demolition of part of the White House for Trump's ballroom construction

Representatives of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives are concerned about Donald Trump's decision to build a ballroom by demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

In a letter to the US President, three Democrats expressed concern about "transparency, funding priorities, the physical integrity of the White House, and the ethical integrity of the administration housed within it." The authors of the letter are Robert Garcia, Yassamin Ansari, and Jared Huffman.

According to Robert Garcia, Donald Trump "does what he wants while the US government is not working due to the shutdown."

Recall

In August 2025, Donald Trump announced plans to build a new ballroom on the White House grounds worth $200 million. At the time, it was reported that the space of more than 8,000 square meters would accommodate up to 650 guests and would be the first large-scale architectural change to the residence since 1948.

In October of this year, Trump announced the start of construction of the aforementioned ballroom. Construction crews began dismantling part of the East Wing of the US President's residence.