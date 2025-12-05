Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next

Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, is a suspect in two criminal proceedings. The first concerns, according to the investigation, his entrepreneurial activity related to the cultivation of industrial hemp and the organization of its sale to the Republic of Dagestan (Russia). The second concerns his possible assistance to so-called "conversion centers" in excluding them from the list of risky taxpayers of the State Tax Service. This was reported by "Sudovo-yurydychna hazeta" (Judicial and Legal Newspaper), according to UNN.

Change of pre-trial detention measure: what is known

On December 3, the Kyiv Court of Appeal changed the pre-trial detention measure for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov from custody to personal recognizance. The day before, at the request of the prosecutor's office, the Pechersk Court released the detective's father, Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, from custody.

Despite the fact that such procedural decisions are common in judicial practice, their coincidence in time with the resignation of the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, led to two versions appearing in the public space: a political one - about a possible connection with personnel changes, and a legal one - about the fact that the strict pre-trial detention measure lost its relevance due to the fact that the investigation had collected sufficient evidence in this case, which the suspects can no longer influence.

Position of the Office of the Prosecutor General

As reported by the OPG, a significant amount of procedural actions have been carried out within the framework of the criminal proceedings, including the main investigative measures; key witnesses have been interrogated; evidence that cannot be distorted or destroyed has been collected and secured; and several forensic examinations have been conducted.

The statement emphasizes that the change in the pre-trial detention measure reflects a reduction in the risks provided for in Article 177 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the sufficiency of the available evidence. At the same time, the OPG stressed that the change in the pre-trial detention measure is not an acquittal of the suspect and does not have a rehabilitative character.

What is the essence of the main episode?

As previously reported by "Sudovo-yurydychna hazeta", the case materials contain the conclusions of seven forensic examinations, including phonoscopic, psychological, and linguistic ones.

They were conducted to confirm recordings of Magamedrasulov's conversations where he discussed the supply of industrial hemp to Dagestan.

The products were supposed to come from the peasant farm "Polissya" (Dnipropetrovsk region), which, according to the prosecution, is controlled by the detective's family. These data are confirmed by witness testimonies. Magamedrasulov himself is not an employee of the central office of NABU, but heads the territorial department of NABU in Dnipro, which may explain the presence of agricultural activity in this particular region.

Economic context

According to Opendatabot, the financial performance of SFG "Polissya" in 2021–2024 decreased almost threefold (from UAH 20 million to UAH 8 million), which could have been a prerequisite for the detective's family to seek new markets.

Dagestan has a state program that supports the cultivation of industrial hemp, which can also be used to produce explosives and gunpowder.

And Ukrainian breeding varieties, according to scientists, have unique properties for this industry due to their high cellulose content.

Prosecutors reported that the case materials contain correspondence where the suspect mentions a drop in demand for products in the household sector and the possibility of their use in the explosive industry.

Defense position and its assessment by the investigation

The detective's lawyers did not deny the existence of a business prohibited by law for the NABU detective. Instead, they claim that the product supplies were planned not for Dagestan, but for Uzbekistan.

However, according to the investigation, there are no state programs in this country for the purchase or support of industrial hemp cultivation, unlike Dagestan, where such a program exists.

In addition, the defense involved the detective's acquaintance, Yusuf Memeshev, as a defense witness, who confirmed the version about Uzbekistan in court. However, given the data from phonoscopic and other examinations, the investigation considered the testimony false and notified the witness of suspicion under Article 384 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for giving false testimony under oath in court.

Second episode: possible influence on tax decisions

At the same time, another criminal proceeding is underway, which concerns Magamedrasulov's possible influence on officials of the State Tax Service to exclude a number of enterprises from the list of risky ones. According to the investigation, the materials contain information about blocked funds and possible rewards for such "assistance."

Thus, given such investigative materials, it is obvious that the change in the pre-trial detention measure is only a procedural stage in the investigation. And after the completion of the pre-trial investigation and the defense's familiarization with the materials, the criminal proceedings will be sent to the court, which will then consider the case on its merits.