Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperable

In the midst of a full-scale war, when every combat unit matters for the front, two Mi-8MT military helicopters returned to the military after overhaul... without weapons. A situation that should have remained within the scope of technical support and coordination escalated into criminal proceedings against the company that performed the modernization, the arrest of state property by the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU, and the actual blocking of the possibility of returning the equipment to combat readiness. UNN investigated how such a situation arose and why it creates risks for defense capabilities.

The precedent, in which combat vehicles capable of flying and performing combat missions are recognized as "inauthentic" after modernization due to comparison with Soviet GOSTs, and not with current Ukrainian documentation, calls into question the quality of technical supervision and the professionalism of decisions made by state structures. It also casts doubt on the objectivity of law enforcement agencies, in particular the DMCI SBU, whose actions bear signs of being custom-made, rather than real attempts to establish the truth.

The unfounded blocking of access to warranty procedures, the arrest of weapons, and the disregard for manufacturer's requirements create a dangerous situation in which combat equipment can lose key capabilities not at the front, but in the rear. At a time when every unit of aviation equipment is critically important for the army, such actions appear not only illogical, but also potentially harmful to national security.

Modernization within the framework of a state contract

Ukrainian aviation, especially the helicopter fleet, still largely consists of Soviet-era equipment, which, despite its age, continues to perform combat missions. Its repair and modernization in Ukraine are provided by three main aircraft manufacturing enterprises – "Motor Sich", "MS Avia-Grade" and "Aviakon".

At the beginning of 2024, the task arose to re-equip two Mi-8MT helicopters, received as part of international technical assistance, to perform combat missions. The contractor was sought for a long time, because these models are outdated, their equipment is complex, and the necessary technical capabilities and professional expertise are far from being available to everyone. As a result, the state contract was executed by the company "MS Avia Grade".

In March-April, we fulfilled the state contract – we installed 12 systems on each helicopter, including weapons systems, protection, onboard electronics, beam holder farms, ADROS KT and KUV systems – this is helicopter protection against air traps. The equipment was purchased through Prozorro, all actions complied with the law – a representative of the enterprise told UNN.

The company purchased some components abroad, as they were not available in Ukraine. These are Soviet and pre-war Russian parts that were needed for compatibility.

Military expert Pavlo Narozhny, in a comment to UNN, previously explained that the purchase of such parts in other countries is significantly complicated by bureaucracy, as it requires official confirmations of use specifically for the army. According to him, without such documents, even private suppliers do not risk making sales.

After purchasing all the necessary parts, "MS Avia Grade" modernized the helicopters, which passed technical and flight tests, were accepted by military units and used in combat conditions. One board flew more than 80 hours without any remarks, the other was on combat duty.

Beginning of the conflict: transfer of helicopters for overhaul

Subsequently, the helicopters were transferred for major overhaul to another enterprise due to the exhaustion of the inter-repair resource.

They were transferred for major overhaul to obtain a new inter-repair resource: 2,000 hours or 8 years of operation. According to the contract, we bear warranty obligations for our equipment – said "MS Avia-Grade".

However, after the start of the overhaul, "MS Avia-Grade" was not allowed to work, despite the fact that the equipment installed by the enterprise was under warranty. Without the participation of the company's engineers, the beam holder farms – key elements of the installed weapons systems – were dismantled.

We do not deny the right to dismantle – this is provided for by the terms of repair. But our engineers should have been involved in the dismantling of combat equipment, because we are the ones who bear the warranty obligations. Without our participation, any intervention is not only risky, but also technically incompetent – emphasize in "MS Avia-Grade".

Despite repeated requests, representatives of the enterprise were also not allowed to carry out reclamation work, which, according to Aviation Rules and the terms of the contract, should have been performed before the supplier.

A specialist from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on condition of anonymity, informed UNN that the company that carried out the overhaul of the helicopters did not have the right to unilaterally dismantle the weapons systems that were under warranty. Representatives of the enterprise that carried out the modernization should have been involved.

The company "MS AVIA-GRADE", which installed (weapons systems – ed.), should have involved the product supplier company, because these are warranty obligations, they must be present, and then there would be a substantive conversation. And now, when it (the systems – ed.) is disassembled, "MS AVIA-GRADE" cannot make any claims to the company from which they bought it, because it is disassembled into parts, you understand? Warranty products are disassembled. Who gave such an order to the company "Aviakon" (which carried out the overhaul of the helicopters - ed.) to disassemble them, it is necessary to find out who allowed them to do this – said the interlocutor.

He noted that after modernization, flight tests are mandatory, and the acceptance of equipment is carried out by the military unit, and in the case of these two combat vehicles, all procedures were followed.

Compared according to Russian GOSTs instead of Ukrainian state standards

After the equipment was dismantled, it was compared not with the current Ukrainian documentation, but with old Soviet and Russian GOSTs, which raises many questions. After all, Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing enterprises, including "MS Avia-Grade", have switched to working according to state standards – DSTU.

Our equipment was compared not with the current documentation, but with old Russian GOSTs. For example, to explain in simple terms, a conditional nut from an assembly kit with a height of 5 mm is provided for in our current design documentation and DSTU documentation, approved in 2023. And for them – a nut with a height of 10 mm, because this is a Soviet and Russian standard. Because of this, it was concluded that the parts are "inauthentic". If such criteria are used, almost any modern modernization can be questioned – explained in "MS Avia Grade".

DMCI SBU, arrest of property and blocking of access

Based on these conclusions, investigators of the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU obtained a court order to seize the weapons. Specialists of "MS Avia-Grade" were not allowed to access the equipment for reclamation procedures.

We were ready to explain, show documentation, participate in the commission's work. But we were simply not allowed. We were not given access to the equipment that we installed and for which we bear the warranty. That is, the helicopters leave the overhaul without weapon farms. That is, after the overhaul, the helicopter comes out with worse characteristics than before the overhaul. Before the repair, they were combat vehicles, and now – figuratively speaking, they have become "doves of peace" and will be returned to the army without weapons – emphasized in "MS Avia Grade".

At the same time, the weapons were never installed on the helicopters and began to deteriorate significantly during the year of arrest. In addition, during 2025, the enterprise that carried out the overhaul of the helicopters and where the seized weapons are stored was subjected to enemy shelling. Thus, in fact, the investigation did not ensure the safe storage of the seized property, as required by Ukrainian law.

It should be noted that "MS Avia-Grade" repeatedly petitioned for the lifting of the arrest of the weapons, but the court refused.

The property was sent for examination. But no one asked us for technical documentation. Then on what basis is the examination carried out? – emphasized the company.

Helicopters can be returned to the military without weapons

The overhaul deadlines have expired, and the seized equipment has not been returned to the helicopters, warranty procedures have not been carried out, and specialists have not been given access. Two helicopters returned to military units disarmed and cannot participate in combat missions, as they did before.

This case began as a business relationship between two enterprises, when one company violated the rights of another during the overhaul of helicopters. However, the conflict escalated into a criminal case investigated by the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU, and the situation creates a threat to the state's defense capability.