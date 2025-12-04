Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025

Google has presented the queries that gained popularity in Ukraine during 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to ukraine.googleblog.com.

Details

As last year, the query "Power outage schedule" took the first place in the overall ranking. The TV project "The Bachelor 2025" was in second place, and the series "Squid Game 2" was in third. The top ten also included queries: "labubu", "Usyk Dubois", "Eurovision 2025" and "NABU".

In the "Person" category, boxer Oleksandr Usyk became the leader in terms of growing interest. Users also actively searched for information about actor and new "bachelor" Taras Tsymbalyuk, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, and First Lady of the USA Melania Trump.

In the "Losses" category, the largest number of queries concerned blogger Anna Zhuk, politician Andriy Parubiy, actor Roman Popov, and rock musician Ozzy Osbourne.

Among films, the fantasy action movie "The Rift" received the most queries. Second and third places were taken by the gothic horror film "Nosferatu" and the drama "Good Bad Girl". The TOP-10 queries also included a film based on the popular computer game "Minecraft", the Oscar-winning film "Anora", and a new version of the Dracula story.

The leader in the television series category was the second season of "Squid Game". Also in the top: the new season of "Wednesday", the British crime drama "Gangsterland", the Ukrainian series "Reverse Direction", "House of Happiness" and "Love and Flame"; the Turkish series "Distant City" and the Spanish "Billionaires' Bunker".

The leader of the year in the "Shopping" category was the query for the toy "Labubu". In addition, Ukrainians were interested in purchasing pickups for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, women's military uniforms, and EcoFlow charging stations.

Three Key Changes in International Green Card Insurance: 2025 Outcomes and What to Expect in 2026