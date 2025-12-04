Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025

$42.200.13
December 3, 11:09 PM • 15066 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 26434 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 28881 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 40164 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 46749 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 25772 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 28985 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26004 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25841 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 31056 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Popular news
Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificatesDecember 4, 12:40 AM • 16343 views
occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registrationDecember 4, 12:57 AM • 14376 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe03:50 AM • 13056 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro05:23 AM • 12239 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 10584 views
Publications
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 10654 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 46752 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 43072 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 58628 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 60680 views
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 692 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 18314 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 63438 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 66603 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 120676 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Google presented the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025. "Power outage schedule" became the leader, and "The Gorge" among films.

Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025

Google has presented the queries that gained popularity in Ukraine during 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to ukraine.googleblog.com.

Details

As last year, the query "Power outage schedule" took the first place in the overall ranking. The TV project "The Bachelor 2025" was in second place, and the series "Squid Game 2" was in third. The top ten also included queries: "labubu", "Usyk Dubois", "Eurovision 2025" and "NABU".

In the "Person" category, boxer Oleksandr Usyk became the leader in terms of growing interest. Users also actively searched for information about actor and new "bachelor" Taras Tsymbalyuk, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, and First Lady of the USA Melania Trump.

In the "Losses" category, the largest number of queries concerned blogger Anna Zhuk, politician Andriy Parubiy, actor Roman Popov, and rock musician Ozzy Osbourne.

Among films, the fantasy action movie "The Rift" received the most queries. Second and third places were taken by the gothic horror film "Nosferatu" and the drama "Good Bad Girl". The TOP-10 queries also included a film based on the popular computer game "Minecraft", the Oscar-winning film "Anora", and a new version of the Dracula story.

The leader in the television series category was the second season of "Squid Game". Also in the top: the new season of "Wednesday", the British crime drama "Gangsterland", the Ukrainian series "Reverse Direction", "House of Happiness" and "Love and Flame"; the Turkish series "Distant City" and the Spanish "Billionaires' Bunker".

The leader of the year in the "Shopping" category was the query for the toy "Labubu". In addition, Ukrainians were interested in purchasing pickups for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, women's military uniforms, and EcoFlow charging stations.

Three Key Changes in International Green Card Insurance: 2025 Outcomes and What to Expect in 202625.11.25, 12:58 • 10294 views

