Three Key Changes in International Green Card Insurance: 2025 Outcomes and What to Expect in 2026

10:50 AM • 1256 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15146 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 15316 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 24215 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 33580 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 31030 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 27817 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 45967 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70936 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60805 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appearedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 02:07 AM • 11416 views
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 17869 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 57437 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 38449 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 25939 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15137 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 72466 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 100678 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 91102 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 97319 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 61077 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 62539 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 69978 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 79320 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 73192 views
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Three Key Changes in International Green Card Insurance: 2025 Outcomes and What to Expect in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

In 2025, the international car insurance system underwent several changes that affected both the cost of policies and the process of obtaining them.

Three Key Changes in International Green Card Insurance: 2025 Outcomes and What to Expect in 2026

For Ukrainian drivers traveling to Europe, these changes have become particularly noticeable, as the demand for trips has increased and the number of insured events on EU roads has grown.

Let's look at a brief analysis of the key results of the year and the forecast for 2026.

Key changes in 2025

Increase in policy cost and tariff revision

In 2025, insurance companies updated their tariff models, taking into account the increase in liability limits, the growth in the average amount of payments, and changes in repair prices in the EU. This led to a significant increase in the cost of a Green Card, especially for popular routes — Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia.

The policy comes into effect not on the day of issue, but only from 00:00 the day after the entry is made into the unified database.

This means that it is no longer possible to issue today and travel today. This also applies to online issuance: even if purchased today, it becomes active from the next day.

Transition to improved electronic formats

From 2025, the international insurance policy "Green Card" is officially recognized in digital format — for example, as a PDF file on a smartphone. Such a policy has the same legal force as a paper one. This is convenient, as you can issue and present insurance without unnecessary paperwork.

However, during the transition period, experts recommend still carrying a printed copy — in case an inspector in some country requires a paper version or technical glitches occur.

Has Green Card issuance become faster and more convenient?

According to this year's results and data from https://finance.ua/insurance/greencard, the procedure has indeed accelerated. Most insurers have switched to automatic policy generation immediately after payment, without delays or manual checks. For users, this means:

  • no need to visit an office;
    • instant receipt of the policy via e-mail;
      • ability to issue insurance from anywhere in the world;
        • reduction of errors due to online verification of entered data.

          According to the MTSBU, 298,518 contracts were issued in Q1 2025, because the market adapted to the new rules.

          Time savings during issuance

          The simplified issuance process has reduced the average time required to purchase a policy from 30-50 minutes to 7-10 minutes.

          This was facilitated by:

          • simplified set of mandatory fields;
            • data retention for re-issuance;
              • integration with payment systems;
                • ability to compare offers in one interface.

                  For travelers, this means real time savings before a trip.

                  Problematic issues and risks

                  Despite improvements, 2025 revealed several vulnerabilities:

                  • differences in requirements of different countries — in some of them, inspectors still require a printed version;
                    • increase in insurance costs for cars with large engine capacities;
                      • increase in the number of fake policies purchased on third-party websites, which led to stricter checks;

                        These risks may persist next year, so experts advise obtaining a policy only from verified providers. And most importantly, check the policy on the official MTSBU website.

                        What to expect in 2026

                        Analysts predict several trends:

                        1. Additional tariff increases — due to rising repair costs and insurance payouts in the EU.
                          1. Increased border controls, especially when entering Schengen countries.
                            1. Expansion of electronic standards, which will make document verification more automated.
                              1. Increased data quality requirements to reduce the number of disputed situations in accidents.
                                1. Growing popularity of online issuance.

                                  The MTSBU reminds drivers that a policy can only be issued by an insurance company that is a full member of the MTSBU or its representatives.

                                  Lilia Podolyak

                                  Business News