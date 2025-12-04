$42.200.13
December 3, 11:09 PM
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Negotiations on a US-backed peace plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine cover four elements, including Ukraine's sovereignty, territory, economic cooperation, and European security. The Ukrainian delegation will meet with Trump's negotiators on December 4, despite Putin's harsh demands.

Negotiations on a US-backed peace plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine are being conducted in parallel on four separate elements, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

People familiar with the discussions say that negotiations are currently underway in parallel on four separate elements. One concerns issues related to Ukraine's sovereignty, such as limiting the future size of its peacetime army and the range of its missiles. Others cover territory, economic cooperation, and broader European security issues.

- the publication says.

According to the publication, officials say that negotiations on Russia's war against Ukraine "are taking a different form than the Gaza agreement, reflecting a completely different nature of the conflict."

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with Trump's negotiators on Thursday, December 4, "fueling hopes for some progress." But, the publication writes, the Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin this week again made it clear that he is not backing down from his tough demands, leaving Trump's envoys without any breakthrough in their five-hour meeting with the Russian leader in Moscow on Tuesday.

Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine