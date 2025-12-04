US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT

Negotiations on a US-backed peace plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine are being conducted in parallel on four separate elements, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

People familiar with the discussions say that negotiations are currently underway in parallel on four separate elements. One concerns issues related to Ukraine's sovereignty, such as limiting the future size of its peacetime army and the range of its missiles. Others cover territory, economic cooperation, and broader European security issues. - the publication says.

According to the publication, officials say that negotiations on Russia's war against Ukraine "are taking a different form than the Gaza agreement, reflecting a completely different nature of the conflict."

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with Trump's negotiators on Thursday, December 4, "fueling hopes for some progress." But, the publication writes, the Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin this week again made it clear that he is not backing down from his tough demands, leaving Trump's envoys without any breakthrough in their five-hour meeting with the Russian leader in Moscow on Tuesday.

Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP