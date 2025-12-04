$42.330.01
11:09 PM
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
09:56 PM
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and US President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will meet with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, in Miami on December 4 to continue discussions on the American "peace plan" for Ukraine.

Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP

Special Representative of the President of the United States of America Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and the American leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will meet with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, on Thursday, December 4. This is reported by the Associated Press agency, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the meeting between American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, will take place today in Miami.

They will continue discussions on a "peace plan" for Ukraine.

According to a senior Trump administration official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, Witkoff and Kushner will meet with Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov in Miami on Thursday for further talks.

- the news agency writes.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced an invitation for the Ukrainian delegation to the US to continue the peace process.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump called the meeting between Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Vladimir Putin on December 2 "very good." Further steps after the meeting are currently unknown.

The possibility of ending the war exists: Zelenskyy announced who will continue negotiations with Trump's team03.12.25, 20:02 • 3340 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Associated Press
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine