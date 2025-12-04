Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP

Special Representative of the President of the United States of America Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and the American leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will meet with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, on Thursday, December 4. This is reported by the Associated Press agency, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the meeting between American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, will take place today in Miami.

They will continue discussions on a "peace plan" for Ukraine.

According to a senior Trump administration official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, Witkoff and Kushner will meet with Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov in Miami on Thursday for further talks. - the news agency writes.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced an invitation for the Ukrainian delegation to the US to continue the peace process.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump called the meeting between Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Vladimir Putin on December 2 "very good." Further steps after the meeting are currently unknown.

The possibility of ending the war exists: Zelenskyy announced who will continue negotiations with Trump's team