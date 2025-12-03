The possibility of ending the war exists: Zelenskyy announced who will continue negotiations with Trump's team

In his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced active preparations for meetings with the United States after the American team's negotiations in Moscow and Washington. The main goal of these contacts is to promote Ukraine's peace plan and ensure its interests. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state announced that the negotiations with representatives of President Trump will be continued by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Andriy Hnatov, and other key figures.

"We are preparing for meetings in the United States. After the American team returns from Moscow and relevant consultations in Washington, Rustem Umerov, Andriy Hnatov, and everyone needed for negotiations will continue the conversation with representatives of President Trump," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President noted that international activity is quite effective, and Ukraine was heard during meetings in Geneva and Florida. He stressed that a dignified peace is possible only taking into account Ukraine's interests.

Zelenskyy also drew attention to a critically important combination for ending the war.

"Now the world definitely feels that there is an opportunity to end the war, and the existing activity in negotiations must be supported by pressure on Russia. Everything depends on such a combination – constructive diplomacy plus pressure on the aggressor. Both components work for peace," the head of state concluded.

