The possibility of ending the war exists: Zelenskyy announced who will continue negotiations with Trump's team

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 7552 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 13922 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 18747 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 16507 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 21334 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 21561 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 23778 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29276 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36968 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30589 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up againPhotoVideoDecember 3, 09:59 AM • 12057 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 28547 views
Fell into a yard in occupied Makiivka: Russian bomber 'lost' another aerial bombDecember 3, 11:54 AM • 5934 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the warDecember 3, 12:35 PM • 16476 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing UkraineDecember 3, 12:41 PM • 18709 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution01:24 PM • 18721 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 28849 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 47765 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 50470 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 59518 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 58389 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 60744 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 115462 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 89081 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 104785 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Airbus A320 series
FIFA (video game series)

The possibility of ending the war exists: Zelenskyy announced who will continue negotiations with Trump's team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

President Zelenskyy announced preparations for meetings with the US after the American team's negotiations in Moscow and Washington. Rustem Umerov, Andriy Hnatov, and others will continue negotiations to advance Ukraine's peace plan.

The possibility of ending the war exists: Zelenskyy announced who will continue negotiations with Trump's team

In his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced active preparations for meetings with the United States after the American team's negotiations in Moscow and Washington. The main goal of these contacts is to promote Ukraine's peace plan and ensure its interests. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state announced that the negotiations with representatives of President Trump will be continued by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Andriy Hnatov, and other key figures.

"We are preparing for meetings in the United States. After the American team returns from Moscow and relevant consultations in Washington, Rustem Umerov, Andriy Hnatov, and everyone needed for negotiations will continue the conversation with representatives of President Trump,"

Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President noted that international activity is quite effective, and Ukraine was heard during meetings in Geneva and Florida. He stressed that a dignified peace is possible only taking into account Ukraine's interests.

Zelenskyy also drew attention to a critically important combination for ending the war.

"Now the world definitely feels that there is an opportunity to end the war, and the existing activity in negotiations must be supported by pressure on Russia. Everything depends on such a combination – constructive diplomacy plus pressure on the aggressor. Both components work for peace,"

the head of state concluded.

Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps01.12.25, 11:32 • 30153 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Geneva
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Florida