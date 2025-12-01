Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps

Negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Miami were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on," and further activity will be determined after a full report from Ukrainian representatives who "will return to Europe these days," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who coordinated with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, writes UNN.

I spoke with the President of Finland today - we continue to coordinate with Alex. I informed him about the work of our delegation in America yesterday: everything was very constructive. There are difficult issues that still need to be worked on. Our representatives will return to Europe these days, and after talking with them and a full report on the progress of the negotiations, we will determine our further activity. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media after a conversation with Stubb, who is considered an influential player due to his warm relations with US President Donald Trump.

As for today, according to Zelenskyy, "negotiations with our friends in Europe are planned." "It will be a very meaningful day. Diplomacy, defense, energy – the priorities are obvious. Thank you to everyone who helps!" - emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy meets Macron in Paris today to strengthen support for Ukraine

Addition

As reported by Axios, negotiations between the US and Ukraine on November 30 "focused on where the de facto border with Russia would be drawn under a peace agreement." The publication also indicates that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to discuss the issue of territory directly with US President Donald Trump.

According to the publication, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, was supposed to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on December 1 for a more detailed report. At the same time, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko noted that "Zelenskyy is in Paris. And Umerov remained in the US for now."