Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 934 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 10461 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 10024 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 17681 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 33709 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 46678 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 40567 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 41662 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 38517 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on constructive talks with the US in Miami, noting the presence of "difficult issues" that still need to be worked on. Further actions will be determined after the report of Ukrainian representatives returning to Europe and planned negotiations with European partners.

Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps

Negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Miami were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on," and further activity will be determined after a full report from Ukrainian representatives who "will return to Europe these days," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who coordinated with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, writes UNN.

I spoke with the President of Finland today - we continue to coordinate with Alex. I informed him about the work of our delegation in America yesterday: everything was very constructive. There are difficult issues that still need to be worked on. Our representatives will return to Europe these days, and after talking with them and a full report on the progress of the negotiations, we will determine our further activity.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media after a conversation with Stubb, who is considered an influential player due to his warm relations with US President Donald Trump.

As for today, according to Zelenskyy, "negotiations with our friends in Europe are planned." "It will be a very meaningful day. Diplomacy, defense, energy – the priorities are obvious. Thank you to everyone who helps!" - emphasized the President.

As reported by Axios, negotiations between the US and Ukraine on November 30 "focused on where the de facto border with Russia would be drawn under a peace agreement." The publication also indicates that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to discuss the issue of territory directly with US President Donald Trump.

According to the publication, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, was supposed to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on December 1 for a more detailed report. At the same time, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko noted that "Zelenskyy is in Paris. And Umerov remained in the US for now."

