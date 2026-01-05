300 tons of oil spilled onto Dnipro roads after enemy drone attack - mayor

$42.290.12
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
09:38 AM • 18758 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 59820 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 53759 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 81412 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 90413 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 64448 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 68123 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63852 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 66256 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"
January 5, 03:29 AM • 34200 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA
January 5, 03:34 AM • 43212 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence
January 5, 03:44 AM • 47329 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country
January 5, 04:20 AM • 44008 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez
January 5, 05:49 AM • 43386 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
12:50 PM • 4206 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 59825 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
January 2, 09:26 AM • 137691 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
January 1, 05:58 PM • 155378 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
January 1, 11:39 AM • 163467 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
January 4, 05:30 PM • 40190 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
January 4, 04:22 PM • 35553 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
January 4, 03:02 PM • 34263 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
January 3, 10:58 PM • 42988 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
January 1, 12:15 PM • 88757 views
300 tons of oil spilled onto Dnipro roads after enemy drone attack - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

As a result of a drone attack on Dnipro, 300 tons of oil spilled onto the roads. Passage along the Embankment will be impossible for 2-3 days.

300 tons of oil spilled onto Dnipro roads after enemy drone attack - mayor

300 tons of oil spilled onto the roads of Dnipro as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, UNN reports.

As a result of a drone attack, 300 tons of oil spilled onto the roads of Dnipro! Utility workers are cleaning up, throwing sand and mixture, but passage along the Embankment will be impossible for about 2-3 days.

- Filatov reported.

The mayor urged Dnipro residents to follow the official resources of the city council.

We will inform about public transport movement and road closures.

- Filatov summarized.

Dnipro and Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes: details05.01.26, 12:57 • 1914 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipro