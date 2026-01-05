300 tons of oil spilled onto Dnipro roads after enemy drone attack - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a drone attack on Dnipro, 300 tons of oil spilled onto the roads. Passage along the Embankment will be impossible for 2-3 days.
300 tons of oil spilled onto the roads of Dnipro as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, UNN reports.
As a result of a drone attack, 300 tons of oil spilled onto the roads of Dnipro! Utility workers are cleaning up, throwing sand and mixture, but passage along the Embankment will be impossible for about 2-3 days.
The mayor urged Dnipro residents to follow the official resources of the city council.
We will inform about public transport movement and road closures.
Dnipro and Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes: details05.01.26, 12:57 • 1914 views