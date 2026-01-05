Dnipro and Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes: details

New enemy strikes were recorded today in Kharkiv and Dnipro, local authorities reported, writes UNN.

Kharkiv

A strike on the city was recorded - presumably, on the industrial zone of the Slobidsky district - wrote initially the city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram.

And later added: "Another strike on the city. Approximately the same area."

"The third missile strike on the city," Terekhov wrote later.

Dnipro

As a result of the UAV attack in Dnipro, a fire broke out. The enterprise was damaged. Cars and a power line were also damaged - wrote acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram.

According to him, as of this minute, there has been no information about deaths or injuries.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 9 missiles, 137 out of 165 drones neutralized