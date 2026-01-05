Dnipro and Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes: details

$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 282596 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
Dnipro and Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes: details

Three enemy strikes were recorded in Kharkiv. In Dnipro, a UAV attack caused a fire, damage to an enterprise, damaging cars and power lines.

Dnipro and Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes: details

New enemy strikes were recorded today in Kharkiv and Dnipro, local authorities reported, writes UNN.

Kharkiv

A strike on the city was recorded - presumably, on the industrial zone of the Slobidsky district

- wrote initially the city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram.

And later added: "Another strike on the city. Approximately the same area."

"The third missile strike on the city," Terekhov wrote later.

Dnipro

As a result of the UAV attack in Dnipro, a fire broke out. The enterprise was damaged. Cars and a power line were also damaged

- wrote acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram.

According to him, as of this minute, there has been no information about deaths or injuries.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 9 missiles, 137 out of 165 drones neutralized

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv