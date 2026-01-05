Dnipro and Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes: details
Kyiv • UNN
Three enemy strikes were recorded in Kharkiv. In Dnipro, a UAV attack caused a fire, damage to an enterprise, damaging cars and power lines.
New enemy strikes were recorded today in Kharkiv and Dnipro, local authorities reported, writes UNN.
Kharkiv
A strike on the city was recorded - presumably, on the industrial zone of the Slobidsky district
And later added: "Another strike on the city. Approximately the same area."
"The third missile strike on the city," Terekhov wrote later.
Dnipro
As a result of the UAV attack in Dnipro, a fire broke out. The enterprise was damaged. Cars and a power line were also damaged
According to him, as of this minute, there has been no information about deaths or injuries.
