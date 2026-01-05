Russia attacked Ukraine with 9 missiles, 137 out of 165 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 9 ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as 165 drones, 137 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 5 (from 18:00 on January 4), the enemy attacked with 9 Iskander-M ballistic missiles/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Bryansk and Voronezh regions, as well as 165 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol - Russia, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 137 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, center and east of the country. Hits of ballistic/anti-aircraft guided missiles and 26 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 9 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, as indicated, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

