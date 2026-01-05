$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM • 19399 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 38040 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 55646 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 40726 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 51114 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 56291 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 61218 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56779 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51685 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 67544 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Russia attacked Ukraine with 9 missiles, 137 out of 165 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

On the night of January 5, Russia attacked Ukraine with 9 ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as 165 attack drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported shooting down or suppressing 137 enemy UAVs in the north, center, and east of the country.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 9 missiles, 137 out of 165 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 9 ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as 165 drones, 137 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 5 (from 18:00 on January 4), the enemy attacked with 9 Iskander-M ballistic missiles/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Bryansk and Voronezh regions, as well as 165 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol - Russia, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 137 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, center and east of the country. Hits of ballistic/anti-aircraft guided missiles and 26 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 9 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, as indicated, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

