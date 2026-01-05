Boy dies at a dental clinic in Odesa

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
01:13 PM • 382 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
09:38 AM • 17376 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 56319 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 51925 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 79698 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 89344 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 63853 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 67805 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63780 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 66222 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 56497 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
Boy dies at a dental clinic in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

In an Odesa dental clinic, a 5-year-old boy died after dental treatment under general anesthesia. According to preliminary information, the cause of death was anaphylactic shock.

Boy dies at a dental clinic in Odesa

A young boy died during dental treatment at a dental clinic in Odesa, UNN reports.

Details

The tragedy occurred yesterday in one of the private clinics. A 5-year-old boy was undergoing treatment under general anesthesia. However, after the treatment, the child did not wake up from the anesthesia.

The boy was hospitalized to the regional children's hospital, but the child died there. According to preliminary information, the cause of death was anaphylactic shock.

7-year-old boy died in Kyiv after anesthesia at a dentist's appointment: police are investigating the circumstances

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa