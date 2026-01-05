Boy dies at a dental clinic in Odesa

A young boy died during dental treatment at a dental clinic in Odesa, UNN reports.

Details

The tragedy occurred yesterday in one of the private clinics. A 5-year-old boy was undergoing treatment under general anesthesia. However, after the treatment, the child did not wake up from the anesthesia.

The boy was hospitalized to the regional children's hospital, but the child died there. According to preliminary information, the cause of death was anaphylactic shock.

