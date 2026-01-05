New burial trenches appear in Mariupol: mortality among city residents is rising

Photo: Mariupol City Council

New trenches for burials have been recorded in temporarily occupied Mariupol. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Mariupol City Council and the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

This is associated with the exhumation of bodies that were buried during or after the Russian blockade of the city, as well as with the increase in mortality among the civilian population during the occupation.

As Andryushchenko noted, the scale of new burial trenches is shocking in the third year of occupation. At the same time, the mortality rate continues to rise.

The photos below were taken in December 2025.

Additionally

As noted by the city council, at least 22,000 civilians died during the 86-day Russian blockade of Mariupol. However, these losses may be many times greater, as the Russian invaders conceal the true number of dead, as well as the war crimes they committed during the encirclement, bombing, and occupation of the city.

Recall

In occupied Mariupol, the number of attacks by stray dogs, which the occupiers estimate to be at least 10,000, is increasing.