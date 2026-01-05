New burial trenches appear in Mariupol: mortality among city residents is rising

$42.290.12
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisor
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
New burial trenches appear in Mariupol: mortality among city residents is rising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

New burial trenches have been recorded in temporarily occupied Mariupol, linked to the exhumation of bodies and rising mortality among the civilian population. Local authorities and the Center for the Study of Occupation report a shocking scale of new burials in the third year of occupation.

New burial trenches appear in Mariupol: mortality among city residents is rising
Photo: Mariupol City Council

New trenches for burials have been recorded in temporarily occupied Mariupol. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Mariupol City Council and the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

This is associated with the exhumation of bodies that were buried during or after the Russian blockade of the city, as well as with the increase in mortality among the civilian population during the occupation.

As Andryushchenko noted, the scale of new burial trenches is shocking in the third year of occupation. At the same time, the mortality rate continues to rise.

The photos below were taken in December 2025.

Additionally

As noted by the city council, at least 22,000 civilians died during the 86-day Russian blockade of Mariupol. However, these losses may be many times greater, as the Russian invaders conceal the true number of dead, as well as the war crimes they committed during the encirclement, bombing, and occupation of the city.

Recall

In occupied Mariupol, the number of attacks by stray dogs, which the occupiers estimate to be at least 10,000, is increasing.

Yevhen Ustimenko

