Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck one of the aggressor's largest chemical enterprises, "Nevinnomysskiy Azot" in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation, and also attacked a concentration of enemy personnel at a training ground near temporarily occupied Dokuchaievsk in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As part of reducing the offensive potential and the enemy's capabilities for missile and bomb strikes, on the night of December 4, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck one of the aggressor's largest chemical enterprises, "Nevinnomysskiy Azot" in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation. - reported the General Staff.

The General Staff added that the plant is a critically important component of the enemy's military-industrial complex with a production capacity of over 1 million tons of ammonia and up to 1.4 million tons of ammonium nitrate per year, making it one of the key suppliers of basic components for explosives and ammunition production. The facility constantly supplies a number of enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex and performs the functions of a chemical hub in the system of technical support for combat operations.

"One of the production workshops was hit, and a fire was recorded at the facility. In addition, the results of the strike on the concentration of enemy personnel at the training ground near Dokuchaievsk (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) have been confirmed. According to confirmed data, enemy losses amounted to 60 servicemen killed and wounded," the General Staff noted.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on an oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation and other important objects of the occupiers - including the "Livny" oil depot in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation and a technical observation post on the MSP-4 marine stationary platform in the Black Sea.