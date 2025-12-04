$42.200.13
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
07:56 PM • 1678 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
04:56 PM • 9948 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 20304 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 20024 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 33772 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 20156 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 20591 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 20798 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 29102 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises, "Nevinnomysskiy Azot" in the Stavropol Krai, and a concentration of enemy personnel at a training ground near Dokuchaievsk. The plant is a critically important component of the enemy's military-industrial complex, and enemy losses amounted to 60 servicemen killed and wounded.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck one of the aggressor's largest chemical enterprises, "Nevinnomysskiy Azot" in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation, and also attacked a concentration of enemy personnel at a training ground near temporarily occupied Dokuchaievsk in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

As part of reducing the offensive potential and the enemy's capabilities for missile and bomb strikes, on the night of December 4, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck one of the aggressor's largest chemical enterprises, "Nevinnomysskiy Azot" in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff added that the plant is a critically important component of the enemy's military-industrial complex with a production capacity of over 1 million tons of ammonia and up to 1.4 million tons of ammonium nitrate per year, making it one of the key suppliers of basic components for explosives and ammunition production. The facility constantly supplies a number of enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex and performs the functions of a chemical hub in the system of technical support for combat operations.

"One of the production workshops was hit, and a fire was recorded at the facility. In addition, the results of the strike on the concentration of enemy personnel at the training ground near Dokuchaievsk (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) have been confirmed. According to confirmed data, enemy losses amounted to 60 servicemen killed and wounded," the General Staff noted.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on an oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation and other important objects of the occupiers - including the "Livny" oil depot in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation and a technical observation post on the MSP-4 marine stationary platform in the Black Sea.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Black Sea