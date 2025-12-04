$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

Political scientist Oleh Posternak in an op-ed for UNN on the possible consequences of Andriy Yermak's resignation for NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi and Investment Capital Ukraine.

"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity

November 28 will be remembered by many as "Black Friday" due to the dismissal of Andriy Yermak. For external observers, the event is unnoticeable, but inside Ukraine, it is a real game changer. Searches at Yermak's office and his immediate resignation from the post of head of the President's Office disrupted the plans of many people from his vertical. Deputies, ministers, and not only them.

Yermak was called not the first, but not the second person in the country either. Andriy Borysovych made decisions in the name of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the entire mono-power. One of the privileges was immunity. A person/company protected by Yermak ceased to be seen not only by traditional law enforcement agencies, but even by NABU and SAP (whatever legends they made up about themselves).

A striking example is not only the imaginary Mindich group, but also quite real characters – such as the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyy and investment bankers from the Investment Capital Ukraine (ICU) group. Now both players may lose everything, having lost reliable cover.

Pyshnyy is Yermak's open kum, and ICU, it seems, covertly manages the money of Yermak's entourage. Both were part of his power. Even the conflict between them did not change this rule. In January 2024, the National Bank removed Makar Pasenyuk and Kostiantyn Stetsenko from managing Avangard Bank. But the story was quickly hushed up. As in other situations, ICU emerged without consequences, and right now (with the permission of the NBU head) they are solving their problem. Yermak, as expected, provided immunity to both until "Black Friday."

Now they find themselves in a risky position. Pyshnyy managed to make many enemies who could not reach him because of Yermak. And for ICU, a good dozen episodes have accumulated, for which the company can literally be torn to pieces by law enforcement agencies of several states.

They also have a "joint project." After the full-scale invasion, Ukraine liquidated the Ukrainian "daughter" of Sberbank of Russia. Among other assets, it owned Ukrainian government bonds worth UAH 9 billion. Coincidentally, these bonds "hung" on the accounts of ICU and Avangard Bank. At the end of 2022, the Ministry of Finance repaid them, and UAH 9 billion appeared on Avangard's accounts (under ICU's control). They had to be transferred to the budget. But ICU went to court and blocked the write-off for a year. The National Bank "did not notice" and even allowed the guys to earn more, which in itself is indicative.

Pasenyuk and Stetsenko invested money in NBU deposit certificates, which allowed them to earn up to 25% per annum. Things were going well, and in just one year, ICU earned about UAH 1 billion on Sberbank of Russia bonds. Then, according to the logic well described in the cartoon "Prostokvashino," the cow is state-owned, but the milk is ours. Pasenyuk and Stetsenko decided to return 9 billion to the state and keep the interest for themselves. In particular, they paid themselves bonuses of UAH 580 million, which they took abroad, bypassing NBU prohibitions.

I don't know who Pasenyuk and Stetsenko shared with. But I suspect they forgot to thank Pyshnyy. He doesn't forgive such things. The NBU conducted inspections, "saw" violations, and removed Pasenyuk and Stetsenko from managing Avangard Bank. At the NBU's instigation, a scandal erupted, and the Cabinet of Ministers sued ICU, demanding the return of UAH 2.1 billion to the state.

Pasenyuk and Stetsenko tried to "win back" both the money and the bank through court. However, they lost.

The most interesting part began next. When everyone forgot about the public scolding, Pasenyuk and Stetsenko received a unique opportunity from Pyshnyy. For several months now, they have been going around the market, offering to buy "Avangard" from them. It seems like a good way out of a situation where the state can look decent, and the owners of ICU can leave with money.

The very fact of such a sale is already toxic for the reputation of the NBU head. After all, he is playing behind the back of the Cabinet of Ministers, helping ICU secretly get rid of a valuable asset. Most likely, Pasenyuk and Stetsenko would never have been returned the right to manage Avangard Bank, and the bank would have had to be liquidated. Therefore, while everyone forgot about the scandal, the NBU allowed the bank to be sold.

But that's not all. According to my sources, the National Bank (read Pyshnyy) has already extended the term for selling the bank several times. This already raises suspicions of corruption.

Even that's not all. It turned out that "Avangard" itself is not interesting to anyone. The bank had value exclusively as an appendage to the ICU group; it allowed saving on commissions and keeping transactions secret. However, it is not a classic bank. It has no client base, loans, or card business. In essence, only the license and securities portfolios are from the bank. If someone wants a bank, more attractive offers are circulating on the market. In particular, "Lviv" and "Poltava" are for sale, and the privatization of state-owned "Sens" and "Ukrgaz" is on the horizon. Against their background, "Avangard" is not interesting to anyone.

Therefore, it is very likely that ICU will conduct a fictitious transaction. To avoid losing "Avangard" completely, it will sell the bank to a shell company for a symbolic amount. And then either continue to work with it or sell it later. Perhaps, to give this deal a market status, ICU involved "Altius Capital," which recently completed a deal to buy a golf club for Tymofiy Mylovanov. Note that Mylovanov is also part of Yermak's entourage. Although since last Friday, it is correct to say "was once in Yermak's entourage."

And, of course, such a fictitious deal would be impossible without the NBU's permission. Although since "Black Friday," the likelihood of such a service has sharply decreased.

If the version of a fictitious deal has grounds, it will prove to be extremely toxic for both Pyshnyy and ICU. Especially given that Yermak no longer heads the President's Office, and they are essentially left without a patron in power.

In general, after Yermak's resignation, Pyshnyy's chair will probably shake. The head of the NBU has managed to accumulate such a number of enemies that he really should look around. Troubles can now "fly in" from any side.

Even during the height of the Mindich-gate, anonymous Telegram channels began to promise a continuation. It has long been said that the current government seriously expanded the gambling business, making state banks part of the money collection system. Only the lazy did not find out that Timur Mindich appointed a "supervisor" for "Sens Bank," and his main interest is servicing financial flows from the gambling business. Of course, all this could not have happened without Pyshnyy.

Pyshnyy also has other reasons for concern. Nepotism with Yermak until now guaranteed immunity for him personally in old cases. For example, he was not touched in the case of the Gulliver shopping center, in the scheme with deposit certificates, and in other numerous episodes.

The ICU group is also unlikely to be envied. Since Yanukovych's time, many episodes have accumulated against them that could lead to the deprivation of the right to work in the Ukrainian market. Criminal cases for cooperation with sanctioned individuals are also possible. Probably, ICU still services the money of Poroshenko and Hryhoryshyn (both under sanctions), and also has agreements with Russian VTB (under international sanctions).

But the main danger threatening the group is disclosure. For example, there is a strong suspicion that ICU is "sitting" in the infamous Yaresko warrants. This is indirectly indicated by the fact that the company Cleary Gottlieb acts as both the current legal adviser to ICU and the adviser to the warrant holders. It is quite possible that Yermak's entourage was also "sitting" there.

The disclosure of these and many other episodes is capable of depriving the group of its license already in London, as well as causing an investigation by the FCA (UK financial regulator).

All these risks were waiting for their time while Yermak headed the President's Office. Now, quite unexpectedly, they have exploded. Just yesterday, the masters of fate turned into the persecuted. Indeed, this is "Black Friday." Life has a sense of humor.

Author Oleg Posternak

Ukrainian National News

