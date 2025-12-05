Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world

The war in Ukraine will eventually end. This conviction was expressed by US President Donald Trump during a speech at the festive Christmas tree lighting ceremony near the White House, reports UNN.

According to him, last week 8,000 soldiers died in the war in Ukraine, and within a month the parties lost 27,000 soldiers.

This must stop. We are working very hard on this. And we are establishing peace around the world, settling wars at levels no one has seen before. As many as eight of them. We are looking for another one - Russia-Ukraine. If possible. And I think we will eventually achieve it. - said the US president.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Kyiv and Moscow allegedly had the opportunity to reach agreements on ending the war earlier, but "in their wisdom decided not to do so."

