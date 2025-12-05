Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world

$42.200.13
December 4, 08:25 PM • 9320 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 14784 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 16727 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 29337 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 24663 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 38229 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 21951 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 21888 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 22089 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 31043 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
Publications
Exclusives
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 29337 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 38229 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperable
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine will eventually end. The US is working hard on this, "establishing peace around the world, settling wars at levels no one has seen before."

Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world

The war in Ukraine will eventually end. This conviction was expressed by US President Donald Trump during a speech at the festive Christmas tree lighting ceremony near the White House, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, last week 8,000 soldiers died in the war in Ukraine, and within a month the parties lost 27,000 soldiers.

This must stop. We are working very hard on this. And we are establishing peace around the world, settling wars at levels no one has seen before. As many as eight of them. We are looking for another one - Russia-Ukraine. If possible. And I think we will eventually achieve it.

- said the US president.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Kyiv and Moscow allegedly had the opportunity to reach agreements on ending the war earlier, but "in their wisdom decided not to do so."

The EU must create its own peace plan for Ukraine, not relying on Trump – EU Defense Commissioner04.12.25, 20:20 • 4952 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv