The EU must create its own peace plan for Ukraine, not relying on Trump – EU Defense Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius stated that the European Union must develop its own peace plan for Ukraine, without relying on US initiatives. This is due to the fact that Europe was "caught off guard" by a 28-point peace plan developed by American Trump negotiators together with the Russians without the participation of the EU.

The EU must create its own peace plan for Ukraine, not relying on Trump – EU Defense Commissioner

The European Union needs to stop passively waiting and develop its own independent peace plan for Ukraine, without relying solely on US initiatives. This statement was made by EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

Details

Kubilius emphasized that the EU must be prepared for geopolitical events, "in case Article 5 (of NATO) suddenly fails to be implemented."

The EU is developing a legal instrument to give Ukraine access to frozen Russian assets03.12.25, 03:48 • 3984 views

Europe was "caught off guard" by a 28-point peace plan developed by US President Donald Trump's negotiators (Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner) in cooperation with the Russians. This plan, which included a ban on Ukraine's NATO membership and restrictions on the size of the Ukrainian army, was discussed in the Kremlin without the participation of EU representatives.

European officials are concerned that a new Trump-led peace plan could emerge in a few months. 

These plans should also come from Brussels or Berlin 

– said Kubilius.

The Commissioner, who is the first in the bloc's history in this position, said that the EU's goal is to have two plans (European and American) in order to "find synergy between them and achieve the best result."

The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council03.12.25, 05:01 • 31553 views

Kubilius also noted that the geopolitical shift associated with the US's shift of focus to the Pacific is a signal for Europe to "take care of European defense." The EU is responding to this, in particular, through the SAFE loan program of 150 billion euros, aimed at stimulating military production, and plans to deepen the integration of defense companies into the single market.

Ukraine is ready to start EU accession talks immediately - Zelenskyy02.12.25, 23:42 • 10467 views

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Andrius Kubilius
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
Ukraine
Berlin