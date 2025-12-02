$42.340.08
Ukraine is ready to start EU accession talks immediately - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness to immediately open three clusters in EU membership negotiations, and the rest by the end of this year. He emphasized that the European Commission recognizes that Ukraine can open three clusters, which is half.

Ukraine is ready to start EU accession talks immediately - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to immediately open three clusters in negotiations with the EU on membership, and the rest - by the end of this year. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the Ukrainian community in Dublin during his visit to Ireland, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

In Dublin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with the Ukrainian community.

Among the key topics of communication were the importance of unity, joint steps with partners to bring peace closer, and Ukraine's European integration course.

An important visit to Ireland, the first visit of the President of Ukraine to Ireland since the restoration of Ukrainian independence. An important signal that we are indeed building new relations with Ireland, and first of all, a large number of Ukrainians here have an impact on this

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is noted that the head of state focused particular attention on the work on opening negotiation clusters on the way to Ukraine's accession to the European Union, primarily in the context of Ireland's upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of next year.

The European Commission recognizes that we can open three clusters. Three clusters is half. We have done everything for this. And everyone understands that by the end of this year we will do everything technically to open all six clusters. Everyone also recognizes this. Ireland's presidency will be important. In the first half of 2026, Cyprus will hold the presidency, and then Ireland. Of course, we want to open the clusters during Cyprus's presidency, and the next step is to close them. And we would like to do this during Ireland's presidency

- emphasized the President of Ukraine.

They also discussed supporting Ukrainian athletes abroad and implementing educational programs for Ukrainian Saturday and Sunday schools. The President instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to address and resolve these issues.

Recall

During his visit to Ireland, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of local businesses, urging them to invest in Ukraine to strengthen its resilience and reconstruction. The President noted the great interest of Irish companies in cooperation and expressed hope for further strengthening of interaction.

