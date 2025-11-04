Ukraine can complete EU accession talks by 2028 - Deputy Prime Minister Kachka

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka stated that Ukraine has a chance to complete negotiations on accession to the European Union in 2028. He said this during a briefing with EU Ambassador Katarina Maternova, UNN reports.

According to Taras Kachka, the current pace of reforms allows Ukraine to count on completing the negotiation process for EU membership in 2028.

This means that we, accordingly, meet our ambition to complete negotiations in 2028. This means adopting all necessary legislation by the end of 2027. That is, all our projects remain in place - noted the Deputy Prime Minister.

Kachka emphasized that in the European Commission's report on Ukraine's European integration progress, Ukraine received very high marks in the areas of energy and the digital economy. At the same time, in some other areas, the results are more modest, but a positive dynamic is observed.

Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka assured the Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate, Gert Jan Koopman, of Ukraine's readiness for further legislative measures to comply with EU standards.