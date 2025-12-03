The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council

The European Union has agreed on final rules that provide for the gradual cessation of Russian natural gas imports. If the document is approved by the EU Council and the European Parliament, a full embargo on its supply will come into force by the end of 2027. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Council of the European Union.

Today, the country holding the presidency of the EU Council and representatives of the European Parliament reached a preliminary agreement on the regulation on the phased abandonment of Russian natural gas imports. This regulation is a key element of the EU's REPowerEU roadmap, aimed at eliminating dependence on Russian energy carriers after Russia turned gas supplies into an instrument of pressure, which significantly affected the European energy market. - the message says.

According to the agreed provisions, the import of Russian liquefied gas will be completely banned from January 1, 2027. Pipeline gas supplies are to be stopped no later than September 30, 2027, and in some cases - by November 1, 2027.

It is noted that existing contracts will have a transitional period, and any changes to them will be allowed only for technical reasons and will not be able to increase procurement volumes.

A prior authorization requirement is also introduced: imports of Russian gas, including that supplied during the transitional period, must receive prior approval.

Individual supplier countries with large export volumes to the EU market have been granted exceptions. The regulation provides for penalties for its violation and allows for a temporary suspension of the ban in case of a serious threat to the energy security of certain states.

The document will enter into force after official approval by the European Parliament and the EU Council.

Recall

It was previously reported that EU energy ministers met in Luxembourg to agree on a common position on banning all gas supplies from Russia by the end of 2027. The ban on short-term contracts will begin by mid-June, with the exception of Hungary and Slovakia.

