Hungary to sue EU over plan to ban Russian gas imports

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
04:09 PM • 1772 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 5108 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 7986 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9264 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11276 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22859 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19731 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44769 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30474 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55237 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 62982 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 30836 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 25085 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 17003 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14932 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 22842 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19722 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14958 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44757 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 274753 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Denys Shmyhal
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 22845 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 8680 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 25113 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 83627 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 79486 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

Hungary to sue EU over plan to ban Russian gas imports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his government would challenge the EU's plan to end Russian energy imports by the end of 2027. Orbán considers this plan a violation of European law and an attempt to circumvent the right of veto on sanctions.

Hungary to sue EU over plan to ban Russian gas imports

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán promised on state media that Hungary would challenge the European Union's plan to stop Russian energy imports, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on state radio on Friday that his government would sue the European Union over the EU's decision to gradually phase out Russian gas imports.

Orbán accused the bloc of trying to circumvent his veto power over sanctions on Russian energy by instead using trade rules in its plan to gradually end all imports of Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027.

The Budapest representative believes that the relevant plan is "a violation of European law, the rule of law and European cooperation."

Hungary wants to buy nuclear fuel from the US - Szijjártó22.10.25, 17:54 • 2874 views

The conservative politician also stated that the EU's plan to abolish energy imports from Russia is "no longer a sanction, but a trade policy measure."

Sanctions require unanimity, while trade policy decisions only require a majority vote

- said Orbán.

"We are taking this matter to the European Court of Justice," Orbán said.

"This is outrageous... They will pay a very high price for this," he added.

Orban's Secret Agents: Hungary Under Scrutiny for Espionage Operations Within the EU09.10.25, 17:07 • 4365 views

The national-conservative leader also announced that he was exploring "other, illegal ways" to dissuade Brussels from this decision, although he did not provide details.

Reference

Hungary is believed to be heavily dependent on Russian fossil fuels. The country's government has requested exemptions from sanctions on Russian energy resources. Official Budapest has also promised to veto EU sanctions since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Recall

Hungarian oil refiner Mol said it could source most of its oil from non-Russian sources. This indicates a change in tone ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Hungary received an exemption from US sanctions for nuclear power plant construction13.11.25, 10:37 • 2976 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Union
Hungary