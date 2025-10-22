Hungary wants to buy nuclear fuel from the US - Szijjártó

Hungary plans to negotiate with the United States on the purchase of nuclear fuel. But Budapest does not intend to stop importing Russian nuclear fuel, writes UNN with reference to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Facebook.

Details

"That is, in addition to the existing Russian ties, we are starting negotiations on also buying nuclear fuel from the United States, with the aim of being able to ensure the safe maintenance of our nuclear facilities, increase nuclear productivity. And thereby increase the country's competitiveness and protect the results of reducing utility tariffs," the minister said.

Szijjártó clarified that in this way Hungary is diversifying its nuclear fuel procurement.

Addition

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó denied reports of a possible relocation of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest, calling them false.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó noted that Russia had not let his country down, energy supplies from Russia were important for Budapest, and the European Commission's plans did not coincide with Hungary's.