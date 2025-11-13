$42.010.06
Hungary received an exemption from US sanctions for nuclear power plant construction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

The White House confirmed Hungary's exemption from US sanctions on the construction of new nuclear power units by the Russian corporation Rosatom.

Hungary received an exemption from US sanctions for nuclear power plant construction

The White House confirmed to Reuters that the US has exempted Hungary from American sanctions on the construction of new power units at the nuclear power plant by the Russian corporation Rosatom. UNN reports this with reference to Radio Free Europe and Euronews.

Details

Budapest has reached an agreement that Hungary will be granted an exemption from US sanctions on Russian energy sources and the construction of nuclear power plant units, which is being carried out by the Russian corporation Rosatom.

Recently, Péter Szijjártó, a Hungarian conservative politician and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated in his post that an agreement had been reached in Washington that "Hungary would receive an exemption from American sanctions on Russian energy carriers."

"A one-year exemption," the White House confirmed to Reuters, as well as in an official email sent to other media outlets in response to inquiries.

It also became clear that the nuclear power facilities being built by Russia in Hungary will also be exempt from sanctions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained the permission for the Russian corporation Rosatom to operate in Hungary. The official noted that the exception was made to ensure Hungary's energy security.

They need to finish it. But the project is designed and implemented by a Russian company, and we want it to be completed.

- Rubio said at a press conference in Canada.

Recall

Hungary plans to buy nuclear fuel from the US, but will not stop importing from Russia. This will allow diversifying purchases and ensuring safe maintenance of nuclear facilities.

Could not have happened without the involvement of Rosatom specialists: Sybiha on Russian shelling of Ukrainian NPP substations31.10.25, 23:05 • 4466 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
